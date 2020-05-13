The COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding social-distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders has led to the cancellation of Fourth of July celebrations on both Lake Waconia and Lake Minnetonka.
Due to the group gathering nature of the large-scale 4th of July fireworks show over Lake Waconia and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lake Waconia Fireworks Show has been cancelled for 2020.
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order 20-38 outlines the Outdoor recreational activity guidelines as we know them today, which states in part the following: ii. Outdoor recreational activities allowed by this executive order do not include… events that involve the gathering of individuals in a manner that would preclude social distancing, reports the Waconia Chamber of Commerce, which administers the show.
“This annual event takes months of coordination and a tremendous amount of fund raising with up front spending that we would not be able to re-coup. We just couldn’t justify doing the show this year with so many unknowns.
While this is disappointing, we hope that everyone will enjoy the 4th of July and look forward to the Lake Waconia 4th of July Fireworks Show in 2021,” said Kellie Sites, Waconia Chamber president.
For more information about this topic, please call Kellie Sites at 952-442-5812 or email ksites@DestinationWaconia.org
The COVID-19 pandemic also put the brakes on the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July celebration. The event, which would have notched 132 years this year, has been canceled.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce works throughout the year hosting events, working with sponsorships and civic organizations and private individual donors to fund the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration, it stated. Due to the pandemic, fundraising events were canceled, sponsorship budgets are on hold and gathering limitations are in place. The chamber’s board of directors and the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration Committee made the decision to cancel this year’s event, according to a press release.
“Our responsibility to the safety of our volunteers, visitors and the public at large is paramount and has always been our number one priority,” the release stated.
“We look forward to sharing in this tradition with you again in 2021,” it stated.
