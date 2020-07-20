Minnesota charted nearly 1,200 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with 464 new cases reported on Saturday and 737 new cases reported on Sunday. While Minnesota’s daily tally is down from a high of nearly 1,000 new cases a day in late May, it has ramped up significantly from lows of fewer than 200 new cases a day in mid- and late-June.
In Carver County, cases ticked up to 543 confirmed cases county-wide on Friday, July 17 – an increase of 126 over the course of the previous 10 days. On Wednesday, July 8, the county had 417 confirmed cases. During that same period, confirmed hospitalizations also climbed – from 28 on July 8 to 32 on July 17 – and deaths climbed by 1. Carver County Public Health has confirmed only two deaths in the county related to COVID-19.
A request for comment from Carver County Public Health Director Dr. Richard Scott was not returned.
Statewide, Minnesota has documented more than 46,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,500 deaths being blamed on the coronavirus.
As cases continue to mount in Minnesota, hospitals statewide are asking Gov. Tim Walz to institute a statewide mandatory mask order and requiring residents to wear a mask in public.
On Friday, July 17, the Minnesota Hospital Association released a letter urging the governor to act quickly on a mask mandate in an effort to shield Minnesota from the types of surges being seen in other states. The association acknowledged that COVID-19 patients in Minnesota requiring hospitalization has declined from highs in late May, the group does point at the recent steady uptick of confirmed cases as reason for concern.
“We have a very narrow window of time to slow the spread of the virus, so we are asking you to mandate the wearing of face masks statewide as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, MHA president and CEO.
While Walz has yet to make a decision on a mask mandate, he has indicated that if the state’s positivity rate – an key measure of how quickly the virus is spreading – rises to 5 percent, it could be the trigger point for requiring masks under emergency executive order. Currently, the state’s positivity rate stands at around 4.2 percent – up from 3.5 percent just two weeks ago.
The state is also looking at revisiting reopening efforts related to bars, restaurants and other public gathering spaces as cases continue to increase.
According to state investigators, authorities have received more than 120 complaints in the past week from residents related to violations of the current restrictions on gathering indoors in social capacities, according to state health Commissioner Jan Malcom; with most of the complaints focusing on staff not wearing masks or enforcing social distancing regulations or capacity limits.
