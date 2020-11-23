Carver County has crossed the 4K threshold in number of positive COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state health department reported 4,037 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the county , and a dozen deaths in county have been attributed to the illness. According to data from Carver County, 4 percent of the county’s residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Monday.
The past week saw an increase of more than 800 cases in the county, as did the week before that.
The surge in cases has led county health officials to plead with the public to help slow the spread of the virus and keep positive cases from overwhelming local health care providers.
The county has been performing contact-tracing on positive cases, but the explosion of new COVID-19 cases has led to a backlog in tracing, according to county public health director Dr. Richard Scott.
“Our staff, along with support from the state, continues to make contact tracing calls, but the sheer volume of cases means we simply cannot keep pace at this time,” Scott said. “It’s imperative that residents take actions to protect their family members, neighbors and community once they test positive.”
On Monday, the state launched a smart phone app to help aid with contact tracing.
State officials announced a free app for smartphones that will notify users if someone who's been near them later tests positive for the coronavirus and will allow them to warn others anonymously if they test positive themselves.
Officials stressed that participation in COVIDaware MN is voluntary, and that the system contains ample privacy safeguards for those who opt in. It uses exposure notification technology developed by Google and Apple that is already being used under different names in around 20 other states and 35 countries around the world to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
People can download the app from Apple's App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones. It uses Bluetooth technology to detect when a user has been within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of another user for 15 minutes, which is the federal definition of close contact. If a user tests positive, they can report it via the app, and alerts are then sent to every other user who's been that close to them in the preceding two weeks.
The system doesn't tell a user to whom they were exposed, where or precisely when. But the app then provides users information on how to get tested and keep themselves and people around them safe.
County health officials ask individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home for at least 10 days since first experiencing symptoms. Health officials also request residents remain fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing aids, and until their symptoms have improved for 24 hours.
The county also asks individuals to compile a list of people they had contact with, beginning two days before symptoms started to the present. Individuals should then contact the people on that list and inform them to stay home for 14 days since the last contact with the individual and to seek COVID-19 testing 5-7 days following contact, according to county officials.
Individuals who have tested positive should also avoid contact with others, even those in the same household, according to the county.
