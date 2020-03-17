The joint COVID-19 hotline/testing center between Carver County and Ridgeview Medical Center has been halted, according to county officials.
The decision to shutter the hotline and halt testing came after the Minnesota Department of Health issued guidance related to a national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, according to a press release from the county. According to the county, those guidelines include limiting tests sent to the state health department lab to patients who are hospitalized, ill health care workers and ill people living in congregate settings.
