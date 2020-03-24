Carver County has announced an extension of its current walk-up/walk-in public services suspension through Sunday, April 12, in response to the continuing COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.
The service suspension extends the original order, issued for March 17-27. The action helps keep the county, both residents and employees, safe and healthy, according to county officials. The county launched a special website to help residents and business partner access services virtually (via phone, email or website) during this suspension at www.co.carver.mn.us/accessingservices.
This suspension includes, but is not limited to:
• Carver County Library branches
• License Centers (Chaska and Chanhassen locations)
• Government Center building (except Justice Center)
• Public Works/Extension building (Cologne)
• Environmental Center
• County Attorney’s Office
• CareerForce
• First St. Center (Waconia)
• Encore Adult Day Center (Waconia)
The county’s law enforcement, 911 Dispatch and jail services remain fully operational during this walk-up service suspension. Carver County Parks remain open for use with no facilities or in-person staffing available. The suspension doesn’t include the Justice Center or Carver County District Court, which issues its own guidance via www.mncourts.gov.
For more information on the County’s response to this incident, visit our COVID-19 webpage at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19.
