The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved an extension to the current service suspension through Sunday, May 3, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The action extends the current service suspension, originally scheduled for March 17-27 and then extended through April 12. Residents can still access services virtually with the county, either online or via phone. Find out how to interact with these services at www.co.carver.mn.us/accessingservices or by calling (952) 361-1500.
The suspension includes:
• Carver County Library branches
• License Centers (walk-up, counter service at Chaska and Chanhassen locations)
• Government Center building (except Justice Center)
• Public Works/Extension building (Cologne)
• Environmental Center
• County Attorney’s Office
• CareerForce
• First St. Center & Encore Adult Day Center (Waconia)
“This action is the prudent, safe thing to do to keep our residents and our County workforce safe and healthy,” board chair and Commissioner James Ische said.
In related action, the commissioners voted to allow License Center drive-through windows to open starting on Wednesday, April 8, following direction from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. This allows the county to offer motor vehicle title and registration services at the Chaska and Chanhassen locations.
License Centers cannot process driver’s license and identification cards. Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law on March 28 that provides an extension for Minnesotans whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expire during the peacetime emergency. The law extends the expiration date for any valid driver’s license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator’s permit, limited license, and farm work license that expires during the peacetime emergency. The expiration dates for these licenses will be extended for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends.
