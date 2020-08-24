Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.