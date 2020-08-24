The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Carver County Community Development Agency to launch COVID-19 relief programs using federal money that the county received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
“We know the pandemic’s negative impact on our residents’ housing security and our cherished small businesses is very real” County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik said. “Partnering with the CDA, we feel like these programs bring the support to those that need it.”
The new programs, directed at residents and small businesses of Carver County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, offers relief for renters, homeowners, and small businesses.
“We have heard from residents and businesses throughout the county who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carver County CDA Executive Director Julie Frick said. “Through the CARES Housing Stability Program and the Small Business Emergency Assistance Program our goal is to assist and stabilize Carver County households and businesses during these challenging times.”
Housing Stability Program
Help, up to $5,000, is available for qualified Carver County renters and homeowners who are unable to pay their rent, mortgage, homeowners association dues, and utilities (gas, electric and septic). This assistance includes current month and past due bills back to March 1, 2020. Residents must show a loss of income due to COVID-19.
While a temporary moratorium on evictions and, in some cases, foreclosures, exist now, these could end. Utility companies are being asked not to shut off utilities, but payments will come due when those restrictions are lifted. Impacted residents should apply for funds to bring those accounts to current status.
There is no application deadline for the Housing Stability Program. Funding, however, is available on a first come, first serve basis before Nov. 1, 2020.
Visit the Carver County CDA website at www.carvercda.org for an application, call (952) 556-2776 or email reception@carvercda.org.
Small Business Emergency Assistance Program
Small businesses are critical to Carver County’s economy, and this program offers eligible businesses up to $10,000 in funding. Many small businesses have felt a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with less than 40 employees, $2 million in annual revenue, and have seen at least a 10% loss of revenue since March 15, 2020, can apply for up to $10,000 in funding. Funds will be available to assist with expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities, payments to suppliers, and more as outlined in the program guidelines.
Applications will be accepted online only from Aug. 17-Sept. 4. If eligible applications exceed funds available, then a randomized selection process will be used. Approved applicants will be notified by mid-September if they have been accepted.
This program is joint program between the Carver County CDA and Carver County cities.
Waconia was the first city in the county to commit dollars to the CDA business grant program. About $400,000 will come from the city’s CARES funds, another $200,000 from its revolving loan fund.
Waconia’s total CARES allocation amounts to $988,766, calculated based on its share of population. The city expects to use around $90,000 for direct costs related to COVID-19, another $10,000 for donations to Waconia United Food Shelf and WeCAB ride service, and the remainder for possible building modifications to minimize contact and potential coronavirus exposure in its facilities.
More information, and a link to the business program application when it becomes available, can be found on the Carver County CDA’s website at www.carvercda.org.
Residents with questions about the small business program can contact one of the following agencies:
• Elise Durbin, Carver County CDA, (952) 556-2778, elised@carvercda.org
• SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, (952) 474-3233, info@swmetrochamber.com
• Waconia Chamber of Commerce, (952) 442-5812, request@destnationwaconia.org
• Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce, (952) 737-7403, info@nyachamber.org
• Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, (952) 955-5175, watertownchamber@gmail.com
