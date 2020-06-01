The Carver County Board of Commissioners voted to open additional services during the County’s amended Phase I Reopening plan during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
While most county facilities remain closed and services available either virtually or by appointment only, the board allowed some services to resume with safety conditions in place. This comes, in part, in response to Governor Tim Walz allowing the Stay at Home declaration to expire. He replaced it with a “Stay Safe, Minnesota” plan that allows additional businesses to open and small group gatherings of less than 10 people with physical distancing maintained.
Most notable County services resuming, starting Wednesday, June 3:
• Chaska and Chanhassen License Centers available via appointment only for driver’s license services. Passport processing remains unavailable until the Federal passport agency resumes operations.
• Environmental Service Center drive through.
• Carver County Library branches in Chanhassen and Waconia opening computer availability only by appointment only.
Some services remain available by appointment only when the service necessitates an in-person appointment. Examples of services available by appointment during the Phase I reopening include:
• Services for which online or over-the-phone service solutions don’t exist
• Certain complex transactions
• Resident lacks online access
Many County services remain accessible virtually, either online or over the phone. The County encourages residents to access services in this fashion when possible. Find out how to access these services at www.co.carver.mn.us/accessingservices or by calling (952) 361-1500 during normal business hours.
When in-person appointments are necessary, customers and County employees need to continue practicing physical distancing during these interactions. The County asks customers to wear cloth face coverings during these transactions, as County employees plan to wear them to protect residents. Customer service areas where face-to-face appointments occur contain a protective barrier, such as plexiglass.
Administration continues to work on Reopening Carver County—Phase II and Phase III, with plans to recommend those phases to the Board later based upon health data and trends, with the goal of incrementally reopening all Carver County buildings and services.
County staff continues to strategically enhance their ability to quickly convert to effective service delivery in light of the ongoing pandemic. The county states it strives to be prepared and responsive to current and future challenges, while maintaining employee and community health, safety, and wellbeing as top priorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.