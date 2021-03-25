Throughout the pandemic, mental health has been a part of the conversation. Whether that was reopening schools, the consequences of being stuck inside, or dealing with the grief of losing loved ones, few things in recent history have challenged us more. In light of that, Carver County has been hard at work putting together programs for those in crisis. The most recent of these is the grant awarded for a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) to set up a local call center.
“What’s happening is that the 988 number was approved on a national level to be used as the number for the Lifeline,” said Melanie Warm, Mental Health Crisis Program supervisor. “We have been providing telephone and mobile services in Carver County as necessary for anybody experiencing a mental health crisis, and we applied to be a call center.”
According to Warm, this has been in the making for the last 10 years. And that’s not to say that Carver County hasn’t been making steps towards improving their mental health and crisis response. The Lifeline’s 988 State Planning Grant, given through Vibrant Emotional Health, allows for a much more local response to a national system.
How it works is pretty simple. Instead of connecting to someone out of state, the caller is connected to someone in the call center. This has several advantages, with the biggest being the ability to use local resources. For example, someone calls about their child having suicidal ideation or thoughts. The Lifeline employee can then not only help them get connected to mobile crisis response services or Ridgeview emergency department, as it’s worked in the past, but also to any county programs they might need (i.e, counselors and social workers).
This can really help on an efficiency and response level, allowing the caller to get several different kinds of help right when they need it. Carver County isn’t the only one to do this, either. So far, Minnesota has four different call centers set up this way, helping callers in different regions of the state. All four were launched over the last year, in response from increased need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Access to mental health and crisis support has never been more critical for Americans,” said Kimberly Williams, President and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health, in a press release. “Vibrant is committed to providing the states and territories with some of the resources they’ll need to plan for the implementation of 988 and to support their local crisis centers. By working together, we will increase access to care, reduce the stigma around mental health and, ultimately, save lives.”
The 988 Grant isn’t just about establishing a call center, though. Currently, the Lifeline has a constant number at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The grant would also change the phone number to 988, for essentially the same reason 911 is used as a dial shortcut. A crisis can be an emergency, and the sooner and easier the caller can connect, the better. Anyone can remember 988, but memorizing the full number is a tall order if you don’t think you’ll need it anytime soon.
The change to 988 won’t be coming until July 2022, though, so for the time being, anyone in a crisis has to call 1-800-273-TALK. They will still be connected to the local mobile call center serving their area, and have all the benefits associated with doing so.
“First Link was the first Lifeline call center established in Minnesota,” said Warm. “The goal was if we create local call centers, we can connect callers to local resources. Instead of reaching someone in California, they call their local call center and address that immediate level of need”
Carver County’s call center serves not only Carver, but also 19 other counties. Employees in the mobile call center know the available resources in those counties. Even if they are in another county, the employee can connect the caller to their local county crisis response program.
Of course, the person in crisis isn’t the only one that can call. Friends and family can call on the behalf of someone if they are showing signs of suicidal thoughts. Warm recommends keeping in touch with loved ones showing signs, and asking them about how they’re feeling. And this is more important than ever to do, especially with kids. Teachers and school staff are trained to look for signs, and utilize school counselors and social workers to help when students are struggling. With distance learning in place, it’s more difficult for students and teachers, so now it’s up to parents to communicate with their child about how they’re feeling.
“Because kids haven’t been in school consistently, a lot of symptoms are being overlooked or missed,” said Warm. “The children we’re seeing in the crisis program are experiencing more severe symptoms and including suicide attempts whereas it would have been suicidal thoughts in the past.”
Adults are also struggling with isolation as well, such as not being able to see therapists in person or their friends and family. On top of that many aren’t going back to their office just yet, or lost their jobs and are financially stressed, or lost loved ones due to COVID. All in all, saying that this year has been mentally taxing is an understatement, and for those already struggling with anxiety and depression even more so.
The new call center is already in place and ready to help anyone experiencing a crisis. For now, calling 1-800-273-TALK is one way to get help, or call the Carver County mental health crisis line directly at 952-442-7601, 24/7. Callers will also be connected with other resources to help them through their particular crisis. To know more about county options, visit co.carver.mn.us to learn about the Mental Health Crisis Program.
