Carver County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to adults who are 65 years or older on Thursday, Feb. 11. Appointments are available at two sites: the Lake Waconia Event Center and Carver County Government Center. These are the county's first vaccine clinics serving individuals in Phase 1b. A very limited number of vaccine appointments are available.
As more vaccine becomes available, the county does anticipate offering additional vaccine clinics. Officials urge patience as it begins vaccinating community members. Please review the information below to determine if you are eligible for tomorrow’s vaccine clinic.
• These vaccine clinics are for seniors age 65 years or older. If you make an appointment and are not 65 years or older, you will be turned away at the vaccine clinic.
• Appointments are required. Please come alone at your scheduled time. The county is required to follow physical distancing guidelines at the clinics, which means there's only room for a specific number of people inside. Appointments have been spaced to allow for appropriate physical distancing.
• This is for the first vaccine dose. Your second vaccine dose will be given at a clinic planned for Thursday, March 11. If you cannot receive your second vaccine dose on Thursday, March 11, please do not sign up for an appointment at this time.
If you feel you are eligible for a vaccine appointment at this time, please visit the county's COVID-19 Vaccine web page to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.