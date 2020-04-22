"15 Positive Cases for Carver County"
As of April 22, 2020 there are 15 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County.
Total Minnesota Positive Cases: 2,721
Total approximate number of completed tests: 49,344
- Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 10,508
- Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 38,836
Deaths: 179
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 660
Hospitalized as of today: 240
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 107
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 1,317
Cases by county:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aitkin
|1
|0
|Anoka
|105
|2
|Becker
|2
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Big Stone
|1
|0
|Blue Earth
|26
|0
|Brown
|8
|1
|Carlton
|38
|0
|Carver
|15
|0
|Cass
|4
|0
|Chippewa
|1
|0
|Chisago
|7
|1
|Clay
|79
|3
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Cottonwood
|6
|0
|Crow Wing
|20
|0
|Dakota
|130
|6
|Dodge
|18
|0
|Douglas
|2
|0
|Faribault
|4
|0
|Fillmore
|11
|0
|Freeborn
|33
|0
|Goodhue
|19
|0
|Hennepin
|1,073
|113
|Houston
|1
|0
|Isanti
|6
|0
|Itasca
|2
|0
|Jackson
|3
|0
|Kandiyohi
|3
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Koochiching
|1
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|1
|0
|Le Sueur
|22
|0
|Lincoln
|2
|0
|Lyon
|6
|0
|Mahnomen
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Martin
|41
|4
|McLeod
|3
|0
|Meeker
|3
|0
|Mille Lacs
|1
|1
|Morrison
|1
|0
|Mower
|27
|0
|Murray
|3
|0
|Nicollet
|8
|2
|Nobles
|126
|1
|Norman
|6
|0
|Olmsted
|204
|4
|Otter Tail
|6
|0
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Pine
|15
|0
|Pipestone
|2
|0
|Polk
|17
|0
|Ramsey
|219
|11
|Red Lake
|1
|0
|Redwood
|1
|0
|Renville
|3
|0
|Rice
|7
|1
|Rock
|5
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|Scott
|28
|1
|Sherburne
|13
|0
|Sibley
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|54
|10
|Stearns
|20
|0
|Steele
|10
|0
|Swift
|1
|0
|Todd
|3
|0
|Traverse
|2
|0
|Wabasha
|8
|0
|Waseca
|3
|0
|Washington
|100
|5
|Watonwan
|4
|0
|Wilkin
|10
|2
|Winona
|61
|10
|Wright
|30
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
