"15 Positive Cases for Carver County"

MDH COVID-19 Tracker

As of April 22, 2020 there are 15 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County.

Total Minnesota Positive Cases: 2,721

Total approximate number of completed tests: 49,344

  • Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 10,508
  • Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 38,836

Deaths: 179

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 660

Hospitalized as of today: 240

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 107

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 1,317

Cases by county:

 

CountyCasesDeaths
Aitkin10
Anoka1052
Becker20
Beltrami60
Benton40
Big Stone10
Blue Earth260
Brown81
Carlton380
Carver150
Cass40
Chippewa10
Chisago71
Clay793
Clearwater20
Cottonwood60
Crow Wing200
Dakota1306
Dodge180
Douglas20
Faribault40
Fillmore110
Freeborn330
Goodhue190
Hennepin1,073113
Houston10
Isanti60
Itasca20
Jackson30
Kandiyohi30
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Lac qui Parle10
Le Sueur220
Lincoln20
Lyon60
Mahnomen10
Marshall10
Martin414
McLeod30
Meeker30
Mille Lacs11
Morrison10
Mower270
Murray30
Nicollet82
Nobles1261
Norman60
Olmsted2044
Otter Tail60
Pennington10
Pine150
Pipestone20
Polk170
Ramsey21911
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Renville30
Rice71
Rock50
Roseau10
Scott281
Sherburne130
Sibley10
St. Louis5410
Stearns200
Steele100
Swift10
Todd30
Traverse20
Wabasha80
Waseca30
Washington1005
Watonwan40
Wilkin102
Winona6110
Wright301
Yellow Medicine30

 

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

Load comments