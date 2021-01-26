"6,651 Positive Cases for Carver County"

MDH COVID-19 Tracker

As of Jan. 26, 2021 there are 6,651 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County. Total deaths Carver County: 39

Carver County residents with completed vaccine series: 1,085

Carver County residents with at least 1 vaccine dose: 4,406

Total Minnesota Positive Cases: 456,490

Minnesotans with completed vaccine series: 67,567

Minnesotans with at least 1 vaccine dose: 284,441

Minnesota patients who no longer need to be isolated: 440,596

Total approximate number of completed Minnesota tests: 6,399,553

Deaths: 6,106

Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities:  3,877

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 24,014

Cases by county:

CountyTotal confirmed casesTotal probable casesTotal casesTotal deaths
Aitkin1,089271,11633
Anoka28,9832,45431,437368
Becker2,826742,90039
Beltrami2,9572093,16648
Benton4,0511924,24388
Big Stone457134703
Blue Earth5,443535,49633
Brown2,142492,19134
Carlton2,4533992,85243
Carver6,6514107,06139
Cass2,055552,11024
Chippewa1,293411,33432
Chisago4,3522664,61838
Clay6,4981156,61384
Clearwater6573168814
Cook11511160
Cottonwood1,203891,29218
Crow Wing4,821904,91178
Dakota32,0161,66833,684355
Dodge1,388131,4014
Douglas3,6271763,80366
Faribault1,092111,10316
Fillmore1,267161,2838
Freeborn2,528212,54923
Goodhue3,543483,59163
Grant43544398
Hennepin91,0603,64794,7071,506
Houston1,360511,41114
Hubbard1,465491,51438
Isanti2,6761892,86543
Itasca2,836442,88043
Jackson8106587510
Kanabec977241,00118
Kandiyohi5,536555,59172
Kittson3373737420
Koochiching5981261010
Lac qui Parle6065566116
Lake5877866515
Lake of the Woods19271991
Le Sueur2,121292,15016
Lincoln481104912
Lyon2,971923,06340
Mahnomen41614177
Marshall6861770315
Martin1,683381,72126
McLeod3,240493,28947
Meeker1,988292,01733
Mille Lacs2,078832,16145
Morrison3,0131353,14845
Mower3,673743,74729
Murray8091049137
Nicollet2,250592,30938
Nobles3,659893,74847
Norman42154268
Olmsted10,7826910,85175
Otter Tail4,4661884,65468
Pennington924891,01316
Pine2,5531552,70815
Pipestone9363997523
Polk3,1042043,30860
Pope738107485
Ramsey39,1231,62940,752750
Red Lake278433214
Redwood1,381331,41427
Renville1,335521,38740
Rice6,1401166,25674
Rock1,0101121,12212
Roseau1,5531131,66617
Scott11,70953912,24899
Sherburne7,7565638,31970
Sibley1,065361,1017
St. Louis13,25977314,032251
Stearns17,49364418,137190
Steele2,783132,79610
Stevens69897078
Swift8242384718
Todd2,312252,33730
Traverse218492673
Wabasha1,737121,7493
Wadena1,168411,20918
Waseca1,923161,93916
Washington19,73689120,627237
Watonwan1,06191,0708
Wilkin6003563510
Winona3,919373,95648
Wright10,91791411,831107
Yellow Medicine8826895017
Unknown/missing410254350
  

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

   
