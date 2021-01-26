As of Jan. 26, 2021 there are 6,651 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County. Total deaths Carver County: 39
Carver County residents with completed vaccine series: 1,085
Carver County residents with at least 1 vaccine dose: 4,406
Total Minnesota Positive Cases: 456,490
Minnesotans with completed vaccine series: 67,567
Minnesotans with at least 1 vaccine dose: 284,441
Minnesota patients who no longer need to be isolated: 440,596
Total approximate number of completed Minnesota tests: 6,399,553
Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 3,877
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 24,014
|County
|Total confirmed cases
|Total probable cases
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|Aitkin
|1,089
|27
|1,116
|33
|Anoka
|28,983
|2,454
|31,437
|368
|Becker
|2,826
|74
|2,900
|39
|Beltrami
|2,957
|209
|3,166
|48
|Benton
|4,051
|192
|4,243
|88
|Big Stone
|457
|13
|470
|3
|Blue Earth
|5,443
|53
|5,496
|33
|Brown
|2,142
|49
|2,191
|34
|Carlton
|2,453
|399
|2,852
|43
|Carver
|6,651
|410
|7,061
|39
|Cass
|2,055
|55
|2,110
|24
|Chippewa
|1,293
|41
|1,334
|32
|Chisago
|4,352
|266
|4,618
|38
|Clay
|6,498
|115
|6,613
|84
|Clearwater
|657
|31
|688
|14
|Cook
|115
|1
|116
|0
|Cottonwood
|1,203
|89
|1,292
|18
|Crow Wing
|4,821
|90
|4,911
|78
|Dakota
|32,016
|1,668
|33,684
|355
|Dodge
|1,388
|13
|1,401
|4
|Douglas
|3,627
|176
|3,803
|66
|Faribault
|1,092
|11
|1,103
|16
|Fillmore
|1,267
|16
|1,283
|8
|Freeborn
|2,528
|21
|2,549
|23
|Goodhue
|3,543
|48
|3,591
|63
|Grant
|435
|4
|439
|8
|Hennepin
|91,060
|3,647
|94,707
|1,506
|Houston
|1,360
|51
|1,411
|14
|Hubbard
|1,465
|49
|1,514
|38
|Isanti
|2,676
|189
|2,865
|43
|Itasca
|2,836
|44
|2,880
|43
|Jackson
|810
|65
|875
|10
|Kanabec
|977
|24
|1,001
|18
|Kandiyohi
|5,536
|55
|5,591
|72
|Kittson
|337
|37
|374
|20
|Koochiching
|598
|12
|610
|10
|Lac qui Parle
|606
|55
|661
|16
|Lake
|587
|78
|665
|15
|Lake of the Woods
|192
|7
|199
|1
|Le Sueur
|2,121
|29
|2,150
|16
|Lincoln
|481
|10
|491
|2
|Lyon
|2,971
|92
|3,063
|40
|Mahnomen
|416
|1
|417
|7
|Marshall
|686
|17
|703
|15
|Martin
|1,683
|38
|1,721
|26
|McLeod
|3,240
|49
|3,289
|47
|Meeker
|1,988
|29
|2,017
|33
|Mille Lacs
|2,078
|83
|2,161
|45
|Morrison
|3,013
|135
|3,148
|45
|Mower
|3,673
|74
|3,747
|29
|Murray
|809
|104
|913
|7
|Nicollet
|2,250
|59
|2,309
|38
|Nobles
|3,659
|89
|3,748
|47
|Norman
|421
|5
|426
|8
|Olmsted
|10,782
|69
|10,851
|75
|Otter Tail
|4,466
|188
|4,654
|68
|Pennington
|924
|89
|1,013
|16
|Pine
|2,553
|155
|2,708
|15
|Pipestone
|936
|39
|975
|23
|Polk
|3,104
|204
|3,308
|60
|Pope
|738
|10
|748
|5
|Ramsey
|39,123
|1,629
|40,752
|750
|Red Lake
|278
|43
|321
|4
|Redwood
|1,381
|33
|1,414
|27
|Renville
|1,335
|52
|1,387
|40
|Rice
|6,140
|116
|6,256
|74
|Rock
|1,010
|112
|1,122
|12
|Roseau
|1,553
|113
|1,666
|17
|Scott
|11,709
|539
|12,248
|99
|Sherburne
|7,756
|563
|8,319
|70
|Sibley
|1,065
|36
|1,101
|7
|St. Louis
|13,259
|773
|14,032
|251
|Stearns
|17,493
|644
|18,137
|190
|Steele
|2,783
|13
|2,796
|10
|Stevens
|698
|9
|707
|8
|Swift
|824
|23
|847
|18
|Todd
|2,312
|25
|2,337
|30
|Traverse
|218
|49
|267
|3
|Wabasha
|1,737
|12
|1,749
|3
|Wadena
|1,168
|41
|1,209
|18
|Waseca
|1,923
|16
|1,939
|16
|Washington
|19,736
|891
|20,627
|237
|Watonwan
|1,061
|9
|1,070
|8
|Wilkin
|600
|35
|635
|10
|Winona
|3,919
|37
|3,956
|48
|Wright
|10,917
|914
|11,831
|107
|Yellow Medicine
|882
|68
|950
|17
|Unknown/missing
|410
|25
|435
|0
|
|
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
