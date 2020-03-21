As of March 20, 2020 there are 3 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County.

  • Approximate number of Minnesota patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab: 3,856
  • Positive: 115
  • Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Filmore, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

