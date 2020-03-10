A Carver County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The case is considered presumptive until verified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but state health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
According to the health department, the patient – who was only identified as a Carver County resident in his/her mid-50’s – was likely exposed to the virus in late February while traveling in Europe. Officials said that the unidentified patient began developing symptoms around March 2, and ultimately sought health care on March 7. Samples were collected from the patient at that point and sent off to the state Public Health Laboratory for testing, and the results came back positive for COVID-19 on March 8.
The unidentified patient is in isolation at home and is recovering, according to the state health department. State, county and local health care professionals are currently working to identify and contact anyone who may have come into contact with the patient. Once identified, these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
According to Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health director for infectious diseases, the department has performed about 80 tests for coronavirus infection as of March 8 – two of which have returned presumptive positive results. The state’s first presumptive COVID-19 patient has been identified as an older adult resident of Ramsey County who traveled on a cruise ship with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. That case was identified on March 6.
“This is cause for concern but not panic,” said Jan Malcom, Minnesota Commissioner of Health, following the identification of the Ramsey County patient.
Malcom also encouraged Minnesotans to take common-sense measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“First and foremost, that means staying home when you are sick,” Malcom advised. “It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”
Officials are asking Minnesotans to remain calm and to avoid flooding health care facilities with lookalike cases. Ehresmann noted that the state does not want people to seek health care when they normally would not due solely to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our message to people about seeking health care is that they should if they would normally seek health care,” said Ehresmann. “So, if this was last September and they had they same symptoms that they’re having now, if they would seek health care, they should definitely do that.”
Ehresmann also noted that Minnesotans who have reason to believe that they have been exposed to the virus and who display COVID-19 symptoms should inform their health care provider ahead of time so health care professionals can take precautionary measures to avoid exposing others to the virus in health care settings.
COVID-19 symptoms mimic other seasonal illness, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The COVID-19 virus is spread primarily by air through coughing and sneezing, similar to how common influenza spreads. It can also spread through a person touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
State health officials maintain that the Minnesota Department of Health lab has adequate testing supplies on hand, and noted that other private laboratories may help with the testing responsibilities.
Locally, a COVID-19 response plan has been developed in collaboration with Carver County Public Health, Waconia Public Schools, Central Public Schools and Eastern Carver County Schools. In Waconia, a letter went out Monday to families and staff as students were returning from spring break. The letter outlined the precautions recommended by the state department of health, and school officials say they will continue to follow the guidance of the health department, MN Department of Education and other government agencies while the virus persists.
“The county activated our Emergency Operations Center in support of our public health department. Our public health department coordinates our response with the Minnesota Department of Health. We work closely to support schools, health-care facilities, cities and townships during this outbreak,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Public Health director.
Scott said that steps have also been taken to mitigate any potential outbreaks at the county jail.
“The jail isolates any inmates showing symptoms and assesses anyone who comes into the jail,” Scott said. “Our custodial staff implemented a thorough cleaning process, following CDC guidelines, in all our county facilities, including the jail. With other large-scale gathering, MDH isn’t recommending community mitigation at this point. Community mitigation means limiting person-to-person interactions. This could change moving forward, depending on the scope and severity of the virus’ spread.”
The COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus involved in the current outbreak has been traced to the Wuhan Province of China, where cases were first identified in December 2019. According to current figures, nearly 108,000 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been documented worldwide, and the virus has been blamed for around 3,600 deaths.
In the United States, the current infection total tops 500 patients, and 21 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health has posted more information about the coronavirus on its website at health.state.mn.us. The state also instituted a hotline to provide more information about the coronavirus to Minnesota residents. The hotline number is 651-201-3920 and will be manned from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Carver County also has a web page dedicated to COVID-19 at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19.
