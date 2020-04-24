Residents at 10 senior housing complexes around Waconia will get greeting cards this week from community members thanks to a successful “Compassion Card” drive last week.
Almost 700 cards were collected at sites around the community, according to Jill Schmitt, card drive organizer, who serves on the board of directors with Backyard Wishes. The local non-profit organization, serving the needs of families of school age children, teamed up with School District 110, the city of Waconia and local businesses to bring smiles and greetings to local seniors, who have become the most vulnerable and the most isolated population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We received many cards from the same individuals and families, and we thank everyone for the great turnout,” Schmitt said.
