Everyone can do something for the community, and Watertown-Mayer Community Learning Center is proving that engaging with your community is important, even at a young age. Recently, their Young Royals Plus were hard at work on a new project: the collaborative community project.
“It really was the best project,” said Susie Retterath, early childhood coordinator at the CLC. “I’ve never seen them so excited.”
The idea of the project was actually pretty simple. The teachers and staff picked a few community staples -- in this case the fire department, Lakeview Clinic, Subway, and the school itself -- and spent four weeks putting together an informative project on what they were studying. This included making a mock building out of large cardboard boxes, learning about how each establishment worked, and even dressing up.
The idea came to Retterath after the recent renovations at the CLC.
“We’re getting all the furniture in the Adult Learning Wing right now, and they all come in huge boxes,” she said. “I asked Rachel Bender if I could use them for a project, and it just kind of happened.”
The kids were divided into teams, and had the opportunity to pick what project they wanted. According to Retterath, this was one of the prouder moments, as even though the kids are four to five years of age, they worked together and made decisions based on what they wanted to know and what they thought would be fun, without changing their minds.
“We showed them different places in Watertown, and they had to choose as a team,” she said. “There had to be consensus and collaboration and communication.”
From there, the kids studied how each place worked, with teachers reading them simple books on how restaurants had to work, for example. Once they had that, they began work on the boxes.
Each box served as a mini building for each team. Two members painted the inside, while the other two got the outside. Once the boxes were painted, the kids then chose recycled materials on what they were doing. For example, one team used paper towel tubes in order to make a fire house. Another used egg cartons to make a toy shelf for the school.
Once all the details were finished, it was time to start labeling everything. The students are young, so who did the labels was determined based on who could write the best, according to Retterath. However, all students had the chance to write at least one thing: a red “click here” button, which they wore. Part of the project was to teach the community, so the students turned into little information stations, giving out info whenever someone clicked their button.
“They decided on what they got to say,” said Retterath. “It was very basic, but the process of it was just so fun.”
The facts were simple, such as “You go to the clinic to get your flu shot”. The students practiced on a few teachers in the school, and on November 20, parents got the chance to see the hard work for themselves by coming in and seeing just what their children had been working on.
To Retterath and the staff, the project was a huge success.
“I was just in awe on how well they all worked together,” she said. “They’re only four and five and they were all in on this project.”
Once presentations were over, the kids got the chance to play in their boxes, being the very people they presented on.
As for plans for next year, Retterath is already trying to come up with ideas. After all, there might not be giant furniture boxes to work with. One idea is to have the kids actually visit the places they choose, but there’s a lot to still decide on. But the collaborative community project won’t be a one-time deal.
“What makes this important to us is it’s hands-on learning, just like we’ve been talking about with Profile of a Graduate,” said Retterath. “Just seeing how much they learned from this is amazing.”
