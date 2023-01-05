Like a favorite piece of furniture, Yetzer’s has been a fixture in Waconia for years – since 1941.
Now, long-time furniture and flooring retailer Yetzer Home Store has expanded to a second location in Forest Lake, Minn. The new store opened last month in the Westlake Center, 279 12st Street S.W., just off Interstate-35 in the far Twin Cities northeast metro area.
It’s the first planned expansion adding 10,000 square feet of retail space and a new market, according to owner Tom Wiest, who acquired Yetzer’s in 2015.
Why Forest Lake?
The demographics and geography are similar to Waconia, Wiest explains. Similar household income and no furniture stores around for 17-18 miles.
The new Yetzer’s is located in a former Rainbow Foods grocery. The furniture store was the frozen foods section before the grocer was bought out.
Wiest said he has had his eye on the store for some time. He first toured the location in December 2021. It took a few months to negotiate and design construction terms, and he signed a lease in March.
The store is in a high-traffic area with several other retail attractions. Aldi and PetSmart are neighbors, and Michaels and Northern Tool are nearby. The new Yetzer Home Store had more than 100 visitors on its opening day in November, Wiest said.
The conversion from grocery to furniture store required a complete transformation, but was accomplished in a quick 90 days. The Forest Lake location is just slightly smaller than the original Yetzer’s in Waconia with shopping on one floor not two, yet a similar feel in terms of layout.
There is literally an untapped market for the mid- to higher-level furniture brands that sell on quality ahead of price, said Wiest, who has more stores planned as well.
“Consumers are expecting a better shopping experience tied to quality,” he said, “and Yetzer Home Stores are delivering that with each new location they open.”
