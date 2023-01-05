Like a favorite piece of furniture, Yetzer’s has been a fixture in Waconia for years – since 1941.

Now, long-time furniture and flooring retailer Yetzer Home Store has expanded to a second location in Forest Lake, Minn. The new store opened last month in the Westlake Center, 279 12st Street S.W., just off Interstate-35 in the far Twin Cities northeast metro area.

Load comments