Black bears have begun to emerge from their dens after a prolonged cold stretch, and there were bear sightings last week between Watertown and Waconia, southeast of Highway 7 northeast of Goose Lake.
While reports of bear in Carver County are rare, they have been spotted throughout the seven-county metropolitan area and places farther south, notes Andy Tri, bear project leader in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forest Wildlife and Populations Research Group.
There has been a shift and expansion of where bears live in Minnesota over the past 20 years, Tri explains, and the DNR now has a database to report and track bear sightings outside their primary range. Individuals can go to the DNR website to report sightings and find information.
“We have had intermittent reports of bears from the northwest to southwest portions of the state, in southeastern Minnesota’s driftless area, and basically anywhere north of Highway 94,” Tri said. Last year, the DNR had reports of a female with cubs in Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
In general, bears in this area are following river and wetland corridors, looking for food, according to Tri. The best way to avoid problems with bears is to not attract them in the first place. Once a bear finds a food source, it will return repeatedly, Tri said.
Bears prefer natural foods and are especially attracted to calorie-dense food sources. They have a strong sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans, including dog food, bird seed and grease on grills, also garbage, fish entrails and fruit.
Taking the initiative to secure or remove things that attract bears will help prevent them from becoming a nuisance. Some things people can do to keep their yards from becoming a bear buffet are:
• Remove bird feeders in the spring. If you persist in feeding birds during the summer, remove seed, suet and hummingbird feeders at night. You can also hang bird feeders from a cable out of a bear’s reach: 10-12 feet off of the ground and 10 feet from any other trees.
• Store your trash can in a secure area, such as a sturdy shed or garage, and put it out on the morning of garbage pickup, not the night before. Alternately, contact your trash hauler service about bear-proof garbage can options.
• Wash garbage cans regularly to reduce odors. Rinse food cans and wrappers before disposal.
• Store meat scraps and fish entrails in the freezer until trash pickup day.
• Limit compost piles to grass, leaves and garden clippings, and turn piles regularly.
• Harvest garden produce as it matures.
• Pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees and surrounding grounds. If your fruit crop is too abundant to clean up, consider protecting your fruit trees with energized fencing.
• Clean grills and store them in a secure location, such as a sturdy shed or garage.
• Keep doors and windows shut when you are not in your home or cabin. Bears have pushed in screen doors and windows to enter cabins to find food sources when people are not around.
• More information can be found on the DNR’s Living with Bears webpage and BearWise.org.
