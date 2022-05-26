If you noticed something missing from City Square Park recently, don’t be alarmed, that was intentional.
With the progress made on fundraising for the American Legion Post 150 veteran monument restoration project, the project committee was able to write a second check to initiate the work necessary to fully restore the Civil War cannon monument. The 3,600-pound cannon was removed from the park last Monday.
To date the monument restoration project has received $118,235 in donations which is just over 59 percent of the $199,000 project goal. An added boost was given when the project received both a $9,679 grant from the Minnesota Department of Administration and a $15,000 commitment from the Waconia City Parks operating budget. The state grant was awarded via the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund for the preservation and restoration of veterans’ memorials across the state of Minnesota.
While an official timeline has not yet been set for completing the work on the Civil War cannon, it is starting ahead of schedule. Original plans involved the restoration of one monument every year for three years, with rededication ceremonies to be held at Memorial Day services each yar from 2022 through 2024. However, now there is a real possibility that the project could be finalized well in advance of those original plans.
That is testament to the outpouring of support that the project has received from area communities, say project committee members.
As work begins to restore the Civil War cannon, restoration work continues to the World War I veterans’ monument and is on track for a 2022 Memorial Day service rededication ceremony. KCI Conservation, the vendor selected to perform the restoration work, has indicated that their team should be able to meet the May 30 deadline as long as spring weather cooperates.
In the meantime, the Post 150 project team would like to thank the following donors:
9/11 Committee ($3,260), Alan & Joyce Krueger ($32), American Legion Post 343 ($5,000), American Legion Post 343 Auxiliary ($500), Ammo Can Donations ($231), Art Bollman Memorial ($1,120), Brad & Barbara Droege ($300), Brad & Deborah Schmitt ($2,000), Carl Pierson ($50), Chanhassen Lions Club ($1,000), Chaska American Legion Post 57 ($,2000), Chuck Schmidt ($500), Cologne Lions Club ($1,000), Connie Odenthal ($25), Corrine Gust in memory of W.M.Gust ($50), Dale & Glennys Hilk ($100), Dan & Bonnie Wagener in memory of Art Bollman ($25), David Maiser ($500), Earl & Mary Rademacher ($50), Essene Grote ($50), Gerald & Mary Volkenant ($500), Gregory & Robin Schultz ($300), Hamburg Fire Department ($1,500), Jeanne Salonek ($100), Joe & Jackie Gifford ($70), Joline Wellendorf ($100), Larry & Susan Roach ($100), Marcella Reinke ($1,000), Martin Cole ($100), Mary Spille ($25), Mayer Area Lions Club ($600), Mike & Joann Werner ($500), Mike Aalfs ($100), Miles & Cheryl Cohen ($300), Nate & Elizabeth Pysick ($100), New Germany American Legion Post 601 ($200), Norwood Young America Fire Department ($500), Norwood Young America Lions Club ($5,000), Once Again Shop Thrift Store ($1,000), Paul & Joyce Melchert ($100), Post 150 Auxiliary ($167 + $840 for proposal fees), Post 150 Legion ($25,000), Rand & Victoria Ehalt in memory of George Schmitt ($200), Rhonda Studer ($20), Richard & Janet Stolz ($20), Russell Gifford ($25), Scott Wakefield in memory of George Schmitt ($250) Southwest Carver Disaster Team ($380), Thomas & Marlene Smrecek ($50), Tim Hukriede ($100), Victoria Lions Club ($2,500), Waconia Fire Department ($20,000), Waconia Heritage Association ($100), Waconia Lions Club ($15,152), and West Carver Lions Club ($350).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.