Construction was expected to start this week on the waterfront services building planned for Lake Waconia Regional Park.
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the occasion was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 involving several partners in the project, including Carver County officials (commissioners, county parks and public works) Waconia city officials, Metropolitan Council representatives and state legislators.
The new building which will serve as a focal point for the evolving regional park has been in the development stages for almost three years and had its inception way back in 1995 as plans for the regional park were taking shape
Speakers at the groundbreaking highlighted the regional attraction of the park and Lake Waconia on its shoreline, also Coney Island offshore.
The new building is expected to serve as a gateway to both parks and make them an even broader attraction with the services provided.
The waterfront service center will provide event and classroom space with restrooms, rental, concessions, as well as enhanced lakeshore access to the beach and picnic areas, trails and other site amenities.
Marty Walsh, Carver County Parks director, called it “two buildings under one roof” – a rental area for watercraft like canoes and kayaks, plus changing stations in one building, and a community room with kitchenette in another, all covered by a vast roof which would extend beyond the building to provide outdoor porch seating as well.
The building also will feature extensive use of glass and window views to connect closely to Lake Waconia, plus historical depictions of life on Coney Island when it was a popular recreation area.
Cost of the building is projected at almost $8 million to be funded through county and state dollars. County officials currently are taking ideas for a name for the new building.
The anticipated building completion date is fall 2023. The park will remain open during construction. Updates and more information can be found on the Carver County Parks and Recreation website.
