School’s out, which means it’s time for teachers at Watertown-Mayer to finish up before summer. As part of their start-of-summer tradition, the teachers participated in their annual 5K. It’s been a way to kick of the summer since 2014, when it started as a way to encourage teacher health. It remains one of the most popular events of the year, drawing in 60 to 80 staff members to participate.
“We started because there was a health grant available for teacher wellness,” said Denise Ertl, high school biology teacher and one of the organizers. “We kept doing the event after the grant was gone because it was so popular.”
Back in 2014, Ertl and other organizer Ann Alger put together several programs towards the wellness grant. Among those fitness programs was the 5K, which was far and away the most popular option for participants. It was so popular, in fact, that Alger and Ertl decided to keep it up in following years, despite the grant not continuing.
The 5K has also evolved over the years. With such a high number of participants, some create their own challenges. According to Ertl, those who want to race will do so and compete with each other. Others just starting their fitness journey will simply enjoy the walk, and some even make 5K’s a part of their routine.
“It’s great to watch people reach their goals through the 5K,” said Ertl. “It’s great to see someone just getting into fitness give this a try.”
The 5K always takes place the day right after the final day of school, just before teachers sit down to do final grading. The weather determines where the teachers will do their 5K. For good weather, there are two paths the teachers will take. The first is a gravel path along Quarry Ave, which loops back. According to Ertl, this path is fun for the participants in particular since racers lap the walkers, leading to high-fives and cheering among the group. They will also go on the Rails to Trails 5K route some years.
Last year, of course, led to some creativity. For 2020, the organizers set up a virtual 5K that took place over the entirety of summer. It allowed teachers and staff to choose when they could participate, and some even turned in daily reports of a 5K. As a result of their efforts, staff received door prizes when they came back to school that fall.
As for this, with a full day of rain, the participants walked around the school. With the middle and high school joined, walking the whole building adds up to a 5K very efficiently. As soon as they were done, they returned to their classrooms to start grading, and packing for some affected by the renovations. For the teachers and staff, it’s a great way to start off their summer, and get energized for a day of grading ahead.
