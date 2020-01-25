No matter how hard you work, being a parent is likely one of the most difficult and intense jobs you can ever have. Between school, growth milestones, doctor visits, and generally working to keep them happy, kids are tough. For this reason, the Watertown-Mayer Community Learning Center (CLC) has started up a preschool-aged child support class to help parents in the community through raising children ages three to five.
“The feedback I was getting from parents with children transitioning from toddlers to preschoolers showed that they wanted this kind of support still, but we didn’t offer it,” said Lindsey Weber, parent educator for the CLC. “I went to the advisory committee with the idea, and they gave the idea the thumbs up.”
The CLC has been offering classes to support parents with children ages zero to three years for a while, but Weber began to notice that parents were giving feedback that they still wanted the support they were getting in those classes. So, she and her staff worked to create a class for parents of preschool age children so that parents can keep the support and community they experienced in the previous classes.
This new class is a little different from the previous classes, though. After the success of the digital classes last fall, it was determined that digital support groups would be perfect for residents in order to keep the community and keep things a little easier for parents.
The class will take place mostly over digital discussion, though the first class will not be a digital one. Instead, the first class will be a meeting to get the parents comfortable with one another, and would take place over an hour and a half. The first in-person meeting would help them get an idea of what kinds of things will be discussed, as well as give Weber ideas on what are going to be the more pressing topics.
“It’s a great way to determine the information they’re going to want right now, as well as get a groundwork for their own struggles and goals,” said Weber. “We’ll use information from our preschool teachers as well on what they’re seeing.”
These kinds of support classes are oddly uncommon, often because the kids and parents are support already through the preschool itself, though only academically according to Weber. Parents can talk to the teacher, but there’s not much the teacher can do about home behaviors or growth milestones not being met. As such, this particular class seeks to look more into parental support and really tackling questions relating to growth and development.
“We’ll be talking about things like managing emotions and expectations for the children, and how parents can help with growth, especially if they’re unsure about particular milestones,” said Weber.
And if questions come up that are more difficult to answer, such as signs of autism, parents will still have a resource. If some behaviors seem “off” to the parent, they can discuss it with the group. From there, Weber can help them by referring them to professionals at the CLC and outside of it if a diagnosis is reached. All in all, Weber hopes this class will offer the community the parents are seeking while helping them through the age their children will be doing the most developing.
One aspect Weber emphasized is that despite the title of the course being Preschool Parent Support Class, the children don’t need to be enrolled in preschool. Any parents with children ages three to five are welcome to sign up via wm.ce.eleyo.com or by calling the front desk of the CLC at 952-955-0283. This class is $20 per family, at the first one takes place on January 29 from 6:30pm-8pm. The digital portion is every Wednesday for six weeks from 8:30pm-9:30pm.
