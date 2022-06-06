Waconia High School graduated its Class of 2022 on May 29, marking a close to a somewhat more normal school year than the past two pandemic class years.
WHP Principal Paul Sparby said this graduating class “witnessed more changes in education than perhaps any other in history,” noting one normal year, two pandemic years and a “new normal” year – changes he said that “forced us all to adapt and will help us advance in the future.”
“Four short years ago you and I walked into this building together,” Sparby said, referring to his own start at WHS in School District 110, and noting he was pleased to be able to confer diplomas to that class this year.
School Superintendent Pat Devine called the Class of 2022 “resilient, unique, accomplished, tolerant, flexible, understanding…and one that learned how to persevere.”
“What a class to go out with,” Devine said, referring to his own graduation/retirement.
Among the 313 graduates, 85 graduated with honors, 47 were National Honor Society students, 12 seniors had a perfect 4.0 grade point average 46 had a GPA of 3.95 or above, 10 have signed a national letter of intent to compete at Division 1 or 2 school, and four seniors signed commitment letters to the manufacturing/labor industry.
Student speakers were Jack McCarty and Kaethe Ludford, who referenced the class motto “I’m feeling 22,” and classmates’ futures in the lyrics to the Taylor Swift song titled 22: “Yeah, we’re happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time…”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.