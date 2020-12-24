Many of us are still stuck inside waiting on the vaccine, so what better way to pass the time than with a good book? To help you engage even more with your favorite books this winter, the Carver County Library is putting together their annual Winter Reading Program for adults. The program is about reviewing the books you read to help bring awareness, and maybe even a prize or two.
“It gives an opportunity for patrons to share what they’re reading and great ideas for reading,” said Jodi Edstrom, branch manager liaison for adult services. “You’ll be able to read somebody else’s review of a new book, and think, ‘I want to read that!’”
For the most part, this year will operate like normal. Starting January 1, avid readers from around the county will be able to leave reviews of books for library goers. The only rule the Winter Reading Program is that it’s specifically for adults, 18 and up, unlike the Summer Youth Reading Program. There’s no limit on the books they read, though, so fans of young adult novels or who read children’s books at their job can submit reviews about them without worry.
“We’re giving the opportunity for adults to read books and share their book reviews,” said Edstrom. “During that time, we also have several specialized adult programs for adults to enjoy alongside the reading program.”
Normally this is done through submitting physical forms, but this was changing even last year. With the libraries either being closed or having a grab-and-go set up, the plan is to be fully digital for reviews this year.
The plan is fairly simple. The library is utilizing an app called Beanstack, which will allow users to not only submit reviews for books but also allow them to read other’s reviews. There won’t be names on the reviews, per privacy, but the goal is really to showcase more books and help readers engage more. Users can sign up for the program starting right now, though reviews won’t be open until January.
The reviews themselves don’t have a word limit, either.
“We don’t really have a limit, so if you want to lengthy review, that’s fine,” said Edstrom.
So if you have a penchant for reviewing media, this may be a way to flex your writing skills to your fellow bookworms. Or try out a new hobby, as many of us are in need of those right now.
If you’re unable to submit a review online, there’s another option. Even though the libraries are closed to the public or grab-and-go, the librarians are still there. They are happy to help get anyone the forms and figuring out a way to get them back.
This will continue through the end of February. Readers can read (or listen) to as many books as they want and submit as many reviews as they want in return. The books don’t need to come from the library, either. Got a brand new book that won’t be available at the library? No worries! Readers can submit reviews for any book on their shelf.
Digital readers and audiobook lovers are also welcome to submit reviews, and actually encouraged to do so. The library offers CDs as well as e-audiobooks for listeners, so those reviews are really helpful for anyone who prefers listening.
As a bonus, there are prizes for submitted reviews. Even just signing up for Beanstack opens the door to a few small gifts, such as a mask, seed book marks, and even some socks. These are while supplies last, so sign up early.
As for the prize drawing for leaving reviews, most of the prizes are Barnes and Noble gift cards. The big prizes this year are two Amazon Kindle Fires. So long as a review is left, your name is entered into the drawing, so everyone has an equal chance of walking away with a new e-reader or at least some money to fund their hobby even more.
To read more about the Winter Reading Program, visit carverlib.org. Reviews can also be submitted through the website or by downloading the Beanstack app on your mobile device.
