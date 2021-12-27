Most folks decorate one, maybe two trees for Christmas.
Willkommen Heritage and Preservation Society members have decorated more than a dozen.
It’s their “Tour of Trees” on display at Willkommen Heritage Center in Norwood Young America now through the end of December. Each tree in the seasonal exhibit features a different theme and set of decorations.
There’s a tree decorated with historical greeting cards, and a feather tree, considered one of the first artificial trees, initially made of green-dyed goose feathers attached to wire branches, brought to the United States by German immigrants.
Also, a red, white and blue tree honoring veterans. And trees highlighting member hobbies: a sewing tree with spools of thread; a cookie cutter tree and one with small, hand-crafted hobby horses. Also, collectibles trees – one with jewelry, and another “tea time” tree with tea cups.
There’s a Charlie Brown tree as a tribute to the popular Charlie Brown Christmas TV special that has been airing annually since 1965. A tree made from the pages of a Sears and Roebuck catalog. Others as well.
Members have been planning the “Trail of Trees” for about a month as a way to brighten the historical center and bring in visitors, according to member and greeter Marcie Lein. The society was established in 2010 to preserve the past and tell stories of Norwood Young America and the surrounding area.
The society currently has 54 individuals and five business members, and has welcomed some 330 visitors so far this year, Lein said. In addition to standing, rotating and seasonal exhibits, the society also sponsors occasional “museum nights” with a focus on special historical topics. Some of the more popular ones have been on area railroads, World War II and local cemeteries.
You can see the “Trail of Trees” display and follow the pathway to other Heritage Center exhibits Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
