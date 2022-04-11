Willkommen Heritage Center offers guests an opportunity to view well-preserved photos, ads, and merchandise that dates back to the sepia-toned eras of previous centuries. The historical information begins with the area’s first grocery store and ends with Econofoods. Prominently emerging out of the black and white, is the old Red & White, a grocery store that dates back to 1935 and served customers until 1977.
Heritage Center organizer LaVonne Kroells says the idea for the display came from Dan Steinhagen’s collection of Red & White memorabilia. Steinhagen was willing to lend the Center his collection. The Center’s staff members considered displaying it by itself, but then, “as we thought about it,” Kroells says, “we thought, why not do the entire history of grocery stores?”
The display’s timeline begins with one of the area’s founding fathers, James Slocum, opening a general store in 1872. In 1890, The Meat Market opens and is run by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heinbockel.
The bulk of the merchandise shows Red & White in all its glory, with special sections devoted to franchise owners L.J. Bury (1935-1968) and Lynus Lehrke (1968-1977).
Also featured is the Red Owl store, which was popular enough in the 50s to stay in business for several years after a fire destroyed their building on Thanksgiving Day of 1953.
The Norwood Market, which went through several names and several owners, and Fairway Foods both get credit for being community staples for decades. Tipka Food gets a nod.
And before you walk out the door, the Willkommen Heritage Center asks you to help them do a little sleuthing. They have three grocery ads in their collection with unknown origins. If you can help them figure out where they came from, well...
Who knows what kind of gratitude you’ll receive? You might just go down in history.
