What, you don’t know what a metaphysical shop is?
All right, let me explain. According to Whispering Willow’s co-owner, Nicole Lueck, they sell ethically sourced healing gifts such as candles, crystals, stones, smudge sticks, and handmade jewelry.
If you’re feeling a little depressed, sluggish, irritated, or—let me rephrase that; if you’re feeling emotionally or energetically compromised—you can stop in to Whispering Willow and purchase a spiritual pick-me-up.
Whispering Willow’s niche in the marketplace is healing modalities. However, even if you aren’t physically or emotionally ill, you can still shop there for fun little gifts. Most of the customers are women, but they do get a fair number of men. They get shoppers of all ages. Lueck says their customers often mention the joy they feel as they are looking for a heartfelt gift in the store.
Could that be because of all the positive energy in there?
It probably is. The healing aspects of the merchandise are what prompted Lueck and the other co-owner, Kortnie Ringate, to open Whispering Willow in the first place.
Lueck says, “We began the process in May of 2021 and opened the shop in March, 2022. We made the decision to open our shop based off of our years of love and passion for alternative healing practices and the natural healing abilities we hold.” She adds, “COVID took a toll on everyone, mentally, physically, emotionally, and one day we decided we wanted to share our knowledge and passion for alternative healing with others.”
Along with the gifts they offer, Ringate, a certified Reiki master, also offers a variety of Reiki and energy-healing services. If you’re not sure what Reiki is, don’t worry. Lots of Reiki clients don’t know exactly what it is, either. It’s a bit different for everyone, but basically, Reiki is the Eastern art of healing through a person’s flow of energy. Reiki masters use gentle movements of their hands to guide a client’s energy in hopes of reducing stress and promoting relaxation, balance, and overall well being.
Relaxation is the heart and soul of what Lueck and Ringate have to offer, even in extreme cases. Lueck is an end of life doula. Upon request, she will take on care-work for clients in need of emotional comfort as they begin the process of passing on.
They wish to make people feel right, and they also wish to do right. If you have ever seen a t-shirt or bumper sticker that read, “Be the change you want to see in the world,” Lueck and Ringate actually walk that kind of walk. Their products, no matter if we’re talking about crystals, herbs, or candles, come from ethically sourced vendors, vendors doing right by both the planet and the people on it.
“That’s the beauty of us,” says Lueck. “There are not many shops near us that choose products carefully or offer ethically sourced products who support other individuals in their small businesses.”
As one might imagine, the marketing budget for a metaphysical shop in Norwood Young America is not huge. Whispering Willow has relied on social media posts to let people know about their products, but what’s worked the best is a group of handcrafted signs. Lueck says, “One day I decided to whip together some hand-made signs and put them around town. That made a huge difference. We also have a sign we put out in front of our building, so when people are out for their walk or driving by, they will stop in.”
Whispering Willow has recently leant their positive energy to the Norwood Young America Chamber of Commerce. They celebrated the ribbon cutting on June 15, which will be a day Lueck and Ringate will both remember. They had people waiting in their cars at 1:15, and the store didn’t open until 2:00.
Moving forward, Lueck and Ringate plan to have Whispering Willow open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. And on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can look them up on Facebook to keep track of their promos and all the magic they do.
