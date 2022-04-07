“You young whippersnapper!”
That’s a term with origins to the 17th century coined to call out a presumptuous or overconfident person with little experience, generally a young man with nothing better to do than to hang about idly snapping a whip.
There was a group that originated in St. Bonifacius some 50 years that called themselves the Whippersnappers. They would meet once a month for an afternoon of card playing, usually a meal, and plenty of beer and conversation, with a different member hosting each month. Today, a few of their offspring are carrying on the tradition as the Sons of the Whippersnappers, some from St. Boni, one now living in Waconia, and a couple members in Norwood Young America.
None of them are young, ranging in age from their sixties to seventies, but they sure have a lot of fun.
The sons explain that the original Whippersnappers formed when St. Boni was a small tight knit community of about 300, hard working farm families and city folk. Back before 24/7 streaming television and videos, cell phones, social media and extensive travel – “back when people made their own fun.”
About a dozen of them would meet one afternoon each month as a break from chores and work to play a card game called sheepshead, or sheephead as it is commonly called. The game is derived from a German card game called Schafkopf. There are many variations, but the game generally involves taking tricks with the winner earning points, or money.
Most, if not all, of the original Whippersnappers, understood and spoke German and so they called it by its German name Schafkopf. They played for a nickel a hand the sons explain. The wives would make and serve meals while the husbands played cards – all except one meeting during the year when the men would serve the ladies, even do dishes. The meals were hot and filling like chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy. Booyah, a thick stew believed to have originated in Belgium, was another favorite.
Meals and service like that don’t happen anymore.
“My wife leaves on the day we host,” laughs Whippersnapper son Daniel Boll.
Another son Jack Weinzierl joked with one of the wives that he would like turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes when the group came to her house.
She handed him a TV dinner.
In fact, a lot of things have changed since the original Whippersnappers would gather.
Like the cost of everything else, the price to play has increased – from a nickel to a quarter a hand. The beer that once flowed from kegs is down to six-packs – there’s even some tea totaling. And the men are largely on their own for food. So, meals are generally simple like sloppy joes, although one of the Sons recently served squirrel chow Mein and occasionally one of the wives will acquiesce to making a home-made dessert.
The men also share the story about how Dan Boll once brought down treats for his dog and inadvertently placed them on a serving counter. That led to some of his guests mistaking them for appetizers prompting this remark from brother and fellow member George Boll: “There are only three criteria to being a Whippersnapper -- you have to be a son, you have to play sheephead, and you can’t be too smart.”
Even if you don’t meet the criteria, the Sons will teach you to play as long as you bring money, he adds.
The sons recall their dads’ sheephead games being fierce and competitive, with arguments sometimes breaking out over how a card was played or dealt. Games today are more around banter and reminiscing.
One of the sons, Duane Ebert, recalls that the last names of the original Whippersnappers made up most of his class in school – names like Boll, Ditsch, Heitz, Logelin, Vanderlinde, Weinzerl, and a few others.
The only survivor to the original Whippersnappers generation is Ruth Boll, mother of brothers Dan and George, who will turn 100 years old this year.
The Sons themselves point out that they are not getting any younger either and aren’t sure how long they will carry on the tradition. They also note that there is unlikely to be a Sons of Sons, or Grandsons of the Whippersnappers.
“Kids then grew up playing sheephead,” they remark. “No one does anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.