These pages have carried a few stories in recent months about the Waconia School District’s fresh, made-from-scratch approach to school lunches, including salads, entrees and baked goods.
Now add fresh beef to the menu.
Earlier this year, Café 110, which serves nine cafeterias in School District 110, added 4,000 square feet of freezer space at the high school. The addition came through matching funds from a U.S. Department of Agriculture growth, research and innovation grant, according to Barb Schank, director of Nutritional Services. The school district was able to purchase storage containers and shelving through a grant from the Carver County Health Department.
The additional cooling space enabled Café 110 to source fresh beef from a regional partner, Churchill Reserve Farms out of Cannon Falls, Minn. The beef is 100 percent grass-fed and hormone-free.
Through yet another grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Café 110 recently acquired a new specialized kitchen machine that can press out fresh hamburgers at the rate of about 3,500 in just over three hours.
“With this arrangement, we are able to make fresh burgers, ground beef for chili and other dishes, roast beef and steaks we can cut into strips for things like Philly steak sandwiches, stews and more,” Schank said. “We also created our own seasoning that everyone seems to like.”
Kitchen staff have taken to naming some of their specialized kitchen machines after family members, and the hamburger machine is called Pearl. In keeping with the farm-to-school theme, they call the new freezer space “the barn” because it looks like a small barn.
Long-term, the goal is to use as much of each animal as possible, Schank explains, such as capturing the bones to use for broth soups and keeping the suet to be rendered and used by the Conservation Club in making bird seed cakes.
Meanwhile, the local school district’s locally sourced, fresh food approach continues to draw attention state-wide. Café’ 110 has hosted a summit of nutrition services directors from around the state, has been featured in a spot on WCCO-TV, and Schank recently visited with the state commissioners of education and agriculture. Both were complimentary of the creativity of the district’s school lunch program in supporting student nutrition and local agriculture.
