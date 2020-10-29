There aren’t many people on Earth that can live to 100, even less that can live the better part of a decade past it. One Westwood Place resident, Ardis Luedke, passed another milestone this year on October 3, turning 107. Born in 1913, Luedke has a unique perspective of a world that’s changed more than most can imagine in only a century.
“I’ve had a good life so far,” said Luedke. “Right now, I’m just happy to be going outside.”
Luedke was born in Howard Lake on October 3, 1913, the oldest of three children. She worked on the family farm with her brothers, picking corn and grain to be carried by horse. Luedke went to school with her brothers as well, until she was ready to move out into the world. In 1936, she married her husband, Paul Luedke, and moved to North Minneapolis.
“I liked Minneapolis,” she said. “We had a little one bed apartment in North Minneapolis.”
Mr. Luedke was a welder, including munitions and machines for WWII. The two of them had two children, James and JoAnn, before moving back out west to Delano. There, for 65 years, Luedke stayed, even after her children moved out and her husband passed away. She’s worked an odd assortment of jobs in the community, from the Delano Bakery, the local pharmacy, and the Delano Dry Cleaner.
“I was around a lot of places for work,” said Luedke.
According to her daughter, JoAnn Wolff, it wasn’t just for work, either. Luedke attended church, met and hung out with her neighbors, and generally made friends wherever she went in Delano. Luedke herself was, and still is, independent, and found ways to have fun and work hard in her years. When she moved to an apartment complex after Mr. Luedke’s passing, she made fast friends with the other residents.
“I knew all of her neighbors,” said Wolff. “I saw them just as much as her most of the time.”
Those 107 years have been eventful, to say the least. She was born on the cusp of WWI, starting in 1914. In 1918, the Spanish Flu Epidemic hit, when Luedke was five. She celebrated her sweet 16 just weeks before the Great Depression in 1929. She was a hardworking adult during WWII, the Korean War, the Civil Rights Movement, and more. While not all of US History can be summarized in her lifetime, Luedke has lived through defining moments in our history, and she remembers them still.
“It’s a great blessing that she’s not only still around when I’m 77, but she still remembers everything when I talk to her,” said Wolff.
As someone that’s lived through the Spanish Flu, Polio, and the AIDS epidemic, Luedke had surprisingly little to say about COVID-19.
“I’m just happy to be able to go outside,” she said.
She has survived her brothers and their wives, all of her husband’s siblings and their spouses, and several companions. However, she’s touched lives in different ways over the years. For example, Luedke gets her hair done every other Tuesday by the same stylist. In a twist of fate, Luedke went to school with her stylist’s great grandfather, and remembers him.
Luedke is visited often by family now that restrictions have been relieved a bit, and those who can’t visit call her frequently. She likes to roam outside in Westwood’s yard, play bingo, and interact with residents and staff. All while continuing to push her own wheelchair forward.
