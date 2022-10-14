Waconia Public Schools has been named a top-20 public school district in the state of Minnesota by Niche, an online platform that annually ranks K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities. In Niche’s 2023 rankings, which were released on Monday, Sept. 26, Waconia Public Schools was ranked 19th on the platform’s list of Best School Districts in Minnesota.

The school district earned either an A-, A or A+ grade in eight major categories including Academics, Teachers, Clubs & Activities, Sports, Resources & Facilities, College Prep, Administration, and Food.

Load comments