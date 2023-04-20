After much snow this winter and much speculation about spring flooding, area rivers are at mild to moderate flood stage so far this year.
As of press time, the South Fork Crow River through Watertown and Mayer was expected to crest Tuesday, April 18, at 15.7 feet, according to Brady VandenBerghe, Carver County emergency management specialist. That’s considered at moderate flood level and a condition comparable to flood years 2011, 2017 and 2019.
The Minnesota River through Carver and Chaska was still on the rise as of early this week and is forecast to reach minor flood stage (25 feet) by Friday, April 21.
The Carver County Emergency Operations Center monitors rising waters and has been issuing daily situation reports since the middle of last week. Carver County commissioners met last Monday, April 10, to formally adopt a resolution declaring a state of emergency to invoke interjurisdictional disaster plans, and authorize necessary aid and assistance if spring flooding becomes severe.
At its currently projected level, Crow River flooding forces the closure of several area roads around Watertown and Mayer, such as portions of Carver County roads 123, 30, 32 and 23, and Mill, Yancy and Vega avenues. Also, the 84th Street bridge and other roads as floodwaters rise.
Along the Minnesota River, at its projected flood stage this week, some low-lying roads will begin to flood and private sanitary sewers may experience problems, according to the Emergency Operations Center report. At 26.7 feet, Carver County Road 11/Jonathan Carver Parkway will be closed. And if the river reaches 29.5 feet, Highway 41 at Chaska may close.
Factors in flooding are not just winter snowfalls, but also spring downpours and sometimes ice dams backing up waters, forecasters remind. None of those other factors have been in play so far this year, although the region did receive yet another snowfall, 2-6 inches, over the weekend
The weather outlook is for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation for the next couple of weeks, with the next chance of rain slated for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Longer term the forecast is for well above average temperatures and below normal precipitation.
