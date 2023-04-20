Racing Crow River in Watertown.JPG

The Crow River was expected to crest this week in both Watertown. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

After much snow this winter and much speculation about spring flooding, area rivers are at mild to moderate flood stage so far this year.

As of press time, the South Fork Crow River through Watertown and Mayer was expected to crest Tuesday, April 18, at 15.7 feet, according to Brady VandenBerghe, Carver County emergency management specialist. That’s considered at moderate flood level and a condition comparable to flood years 2011, 2017 and 2019.

