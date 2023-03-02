Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has announced the recognition of Watertown resident Sheri Swopes, one of nine honorees statewide who received the 2022 President’s Leadership Excellence Award. The award recognizes exceptional employees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, inspire colleagues, drive innovation, and build community.
Sheri Swopes is a program manager for Portland House in Minneapolis, a half-way house for adult male felons who are transitioning back into the community. With her leadership, Portland House now also has a program focused on working with youth by offering personalized case management support. She has made great strides in her work, successfully helping one young man who had consistent involvement with law enforcement to eventually having no contact with law enforcement for over a year. She also worked with him to obtain employment and learn how to cook for himself. She prevented another young man from becoming homeless and preserve his job while looking for long term housing. Colleagues say she makes work enjoyable and effectively work with clients to find the best in themselves.
“Sheri inspires so much hope in other’s lives that they come back to visit her at our workplace for years to share their successes, and their proud moments as well as asking for information that can help them accomplish future goals,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “The success of her clients radiates into the community by their improved parenting, being a good role model and being a great employee. I am thrilled to recognize Sheri Swopes with the 2022 Leadership Excellence Award.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives, and build community. Some services, such as Adoption, Financial Counseling, Supported Decision-Making and Guardianship Options, Pooled Trust and Senior Companions support residents in other states as well. Through its mission, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service, visit lssmn.org.
