Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has announced the recognition of Watertown resident Sheri Swopes, one of nine honorees statewide who received the 2022 President’s Leadership Excellence Award. The award recognizes exceptional employees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, inspire colleagues, drive innovation, and build community.

Sheri Swopes is a program manager for Portland House in Minneapolis, a half-way house for adult male felons who are transitioning back into the community. With her leadership, Portland House now also has a program focused on working with youth by offering personalized case management support. She has made great strides in her work, successfully helping one young man who had consistent involvement with law enforcement to eventually having no contact with law enforcement for over a year. She also worked with him to obtain employment and learn how to cook for himself. She prevented another young man from becoming homeless and preserve his job while looking for long term housing. Colleagues say she makes work enjoyable and effectively work with clients to find the best in themselves.

