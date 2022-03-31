Allyne Noelle danced with Miami City Ballet for 7 years. She’s has also performed with Los Angeles Ballet and Inland Pacific Ballet. You can say she’s been there and done that.
When she was 20, she performed with Stanley Holden, who was a legend from London’s Royal Ballet.
She once danced through a power outage. It was on tour with Miami City Ballet. They were about a minute into the finale of “Symphony in C.” The lights just went, “POOF!”
She recalls the orchestra continuing for about 8 counts, until the musicians could no longer read their music. Some dancers, herself included, just tried to keep going. Some ran offstage. A handful put their hands on their hips and squinted out into the audience to see what the heck was happening.
The troupe finished the dance in the dark. The show must go on.
Noelle says, “Ballet is a very all-consuming career. To do it at the highest level demands that you pay attention to everything you eat, how you sleep, it runs your social life, you work very, very hard at keeping your instrument, YOU, in top form at all times. It requires both forethought and maintenance. It is wonderful but can be exhausting.”
Noelle’s husband and business partner, Thomas Brown, also discusses ballet’s physical demands. He, too, is a former pro. He says, I don’t miss the constant body maintenance that is required to dance professionally. The constant physical therapy, icing, and foam rolling… When I was a professional I felt these things took up as much time as my rehearsing did.”
And the rehearsing took up an enormous amount of time. Brown would arrive at the studios around 8:30 am to get dressed for the day and stretch out for technique class, which started at 10:00. That class was an hour and a half long of basic technique, done to keep everyone’s skills sharp. Then, they would rehearse their actual production from 11:45 to 2:45, and then again from 3:30 to 6:30.
You can start to see why there’s no such thing as an old ballet dancer.
Or a weak one… Brown adds, ballet in the U.S. has a reputation for being effeminate. However, the amount of work it takes to refine the motor skills required to make the movements look effortless rivals, if not tops, any sports training. “The girls in my school rival the strength of boys their same age, and still have a soft grace about them, and the few boys I train, as it is very hard to get boys to even walk into a ballet studio, have really taken to it when they understand the difficulty and rigor the training requires.”
Ballet, often, comes with a very disciplined, almost military-like, training regiment. At WestMet Classical Training, Noelle and Brown carry on this approach. It’s necessary to meet ballet’s physical demands. Plus, there is the history of etiquette in dance. Noelle offers, “The reverence shown in the studios is rooted way back, and it’s tradition to keep it up. When done right, it teaches dancers grace, manners, poise, eloquence… so many great things.”
And not everyone gets a trophy. WestMet is not an open-enrollment school. Every student at WestMet is pursuing ballet at the highest level. “Their end games might all be a little different,” says Noelle, – one might be pushing to join a major ballet company, while another wants to attend Julliard, and yet a third is still undecided – “but they are all working like they want to be principal ballet dancers with major companies. And that energy in the studio is contagious! There’s no dead weight for lack of a better word. Everyone truly WANTS to be there and WANTS to learn and improve daily.”
WestMet prepares dancers for a career in ballet. Obviously, technique and physical conditioning play major roles in the curriculum, but so do picking up choreography, the art of being an understudy, and navigating classroom politics.
When Brown went pro, he wasn’t surprised by much, because of all the wisdom passed down to him from knowledgeable instructors. At WestMet, he and Noelle try to instill that same kind of knowledge in their students.
The approach has worked. They have had students placed in elite training schools, which is the step right before going pro, all over the world. In fact, one former student dances in Monaco.
Noelle thinks ballet is like, but very unlike, other elite art forms. “The biggest difference is that your body is your instrument. You can’t just up and leave your body at the end of the day. Every choice you make affects your instrument.”
Brown always tells the dancers he would rather watch them “eat the floor,” really committing to every step, than go out on stage and play it safe. “This idea is easier said than done, but I always reiterate to them that this performance won’t make or break their dance career, and it is always a learning experience.”
WestMet Classical Training is in Long Lake. The owners live in Watertown – say hi if you see them around.
