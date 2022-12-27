While no residents were in attendance at the city’s annual Truth in Taxation meeting, the Watertown City Council met Nov. 29 to discuss 2023 taxes as well as the city’s budget, opening the floor to the public for questions and comments.

City Manager Jake Foster began the hearing by addressing the city’s “biggest opportunity and challenge for the 2023 budget season” as the significant increase in Watertown’s taxable market value. Up just over 30 percent since 2021, it now sits at $514 million, with the median home value up 23.6 percent. This will have a substantial impact on the funds Watertown receives as well as the corresponding tax rate. That said, it should be noted that the city’s tax rates over the last 5 years have gone down, with one increase in 2021, bringing the tax rate to just over 53 percent in 2022.

