Whether you’re in need of some retail therapy to get out of home or starting your holiday shopping early, Mercantile 141 in Watertown is hard at work helping to bring the best to you. With a variety of products ranging from candles, handbags, clothes, and more for browsing and purchase, there’s a gift or idea for every occasion.
“We’re a mix of wholesale and merchants, about half and half,” said Nena Wilen, co-owner of Mercantile 141. “Many of our products are hand-crafted, especially from our local merchants.”
Mercantile 141 took over the space on the corner of Lewis Ave and White Street, which before it was a video store was also a mercantile. In a sense, Wilen and Phyllis Muonio, also co-owner, brought back a piece of the past. Although, with a more modern twist.
The store opened on Black Friday of 2019, just in time for holiday gift buying. As an occasional sale shop, they initially opened their doors one weekend per month. There were a few reasons behind this. For one, life behind the scenes was very busy for both women. However, both were determined to make the idea real, so it was decided that Mercantile 141 would be an occasional retail space, but with a large variety of hand-crafted products you won’t find anywhere else.
Now, even with COVID-19 creating a bit of a hiccup, the business has grown strong enough to support double the hours during the fall and holiday season. Between some high quality wholesale and unique hand-crafted items, there are plenty of products to enjoy when wandering around the Mercantile.
“We have a wide variety,” said Muonio. “We want to stick to the idea of a ‘mercantile’ as much as possible, so we look at every product that comes in.”
And so far, that variety has struck home with shoppers around Watertown. According to Muonio, there are regulars that have been coming in every month to see the new stock of items, and they’re of all ages. Adults coming in to see if there are any gifts or curios that catch their eye, or kiddos rushing in to buy some candy sticks are just some of the folks coming around every opening.
Customers aren’t the only people Mercantile 141 sees, though. As part of their shop, Muonio and Wilen interact with a variety of merchants throughout Carver County. A soap maker in Waverly, sewers in Watertown, even a sign maker in Albertville are featured in Mercantile 141, and that barely scratches the surface.
“If you’ve got a talent, we’ll showcase it,” said Muonio.
“We see all kinds of different talents, and give them a place to be seen by others” Wilen added.
And talents cover so much. Watercolor artists have their designs printed on cards, Wilen herself makes some of the candles, and a local family also makes end tables out of old stumps and logs. Merchants can be of any age as well, one of them currently being a high schooler making pottery.
To sign up as a merchant, emailing mercantile141@gmail.com is the best way to get started. Send in a bit of info about the product, some pictures, and when they would be available. Muonio or Wilen will email back an application if they think the product fits, which is a very broad scope. With holidays coming in, makers and artists around the county could be involved in a big way. And of course profits are shared with any merchants coming in through a commission process.
“We’re learning and adapting every day,” said Wilen. “It’s so much fun to see what the community likes, what’s popular, and what we should be looking for next.”
As for the future, there are a few ideas in the works, one of them being classes. Since crafters are a main focus in many products, the merchants themselves would come in and do some classes. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the two owners are hard at work nailing down the details.
Mercantile 141 is located at 141 Lewis Ave with products perfect for gifts, décor, and more available from quality wholesale and local makers. They are now open twice per month, with the next opening being October 8 from 1pm-9pm, October 9 and 10 from 10am-6pm. If you can’t make it this week, don’t worry. They will be open again on October 15, 16, and 17 on the same time set up as previous. Keep an eye on their Facebook page (@Mercantile141) to see new products and activities throughout the holiday season.
