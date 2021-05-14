With Watertown City Administrator Shane Fineran transferring over to Waconia, it’s time for the city to start thinking about how to replace him. Luckily, there are already a few ideas ready to go while staff begin their search. And there’s still time before Fineran leaves for staff to organize their next steps.
At a work session for the city council on April 27, a few different plans were discussed for moving forward as well as the time frame for doing so. While it’s dependent on contract negotiations with the city of Waconia, Fineran’s estimated end date is June 4 so there’s time to finalize plans, according to Mayer Steve Washburn.
One of those plans is to hire a firm for a temporary position.
“We talked about hiring a firm for an interim city administrator prior to Shane’s last day,” said Washburn. “In upcoming meetings, we’ll begin approving proposals for firms.”
The reasoning behind hiring a firm to bring in an interim administrator as compared to delegating the duties is pretty simple: Fineran had a lot to do. While there are other staff, it’s easier in the long run to hire out while the city searches for a replacement.
Speaking of replacement, Watertown is following a similar path as Waconia. Instead of just looking within, they will also be casting a net to hire from the outside. There’s a few reasons to do this, but according to Washburn one of the biggest is the strengthening of relationships between cities. For example, Watertown and Delano have such a strong relationship thanks to their previous city administrator, who was previously employed by Delano.
As for what kind of person they’re looking for, there are a few characteristics that council would like to see.
“We’re looking for someone who would learn and understand the rules of the city, work with HR, management, and customers,” said Washburn. “Of course, they would need to help with our great community as much as possible.”
While Waconia searched for months to find a suitable replacement, Watertown staff are hoping it won’t take as long to find a new city administrator. While it’s sad to see someone go, Washburn expressed that this was a good move for Fineran and would lead to hopefully a good relationship between Waconia and Watertown, as well as some light teasing.
“We can always remind him that he was ours first,” said Washburn.
Until Fineran’s end date, though, the plan is to hear proposals from the various firms. Keep an eye out at city council meetings to hear more information for the upcoming plans.
