The Watertown Parks and Recreation Commission met January 15 to discuss the options for the highway 25 pedestrian connection into downtown. There were two main options, being either building the connection along Territorial Street or Madison Street, with a few different options for each. The public also got the chance to come forward and give their opinion on these options, regarding safety, ascetic concerns, and what they hope to see before the recommendation got sent over to the city council.
Since last spring, city staff have been exploring possibilities for connecting the two business districts in Watertown via a pedestrian route. The first discussion focused on Territorial Street, as the street was already scheduled for a trail placement with a mill and overlay in 2021. However, the public gave feedback indicating that Territorial wasn’t ideal for the plan. For the business, Territorial’s location is further than other options. For pedestrians, the road has high traffic levels from cars, as it’s a main transport route through town.
“After receiving the feedback, the council said to do a comparison on Madison Street,” said city administrator Shane Fineran said.
Madison Street has a few benefits. For one, despite it being a truck route, the rate of speeding cars is fairly low according to Fineran. There are already sidewalks established along the road as well, so some construction is already done, with a few repairs needed on a couple blocks and a full new sidewalk on others. The sidewalk or trail would also directly connect to the Luce Line Trail, giving hikers a longer path through town.
Some of the negative factors include the canopy of trees, and no matter what option is taken a few need to be removed to make room for a trail or sidewalk, as well as the fact that Madison isn’t close to the schools, and children are likely to use Territorial as a more direct route. Madison also still sees 1000 cars per day, according to Fineran’s data.
These two main options were the first portion of the discussion by the commission members, as they first needed to decide which street to recommend before going into the details.
The opinion of which street to use was divided for both the commission and the public. Commission Chair, Dannette Painschab, as well as Terry Gallager and Tim Staloch. Their reasoning was varied between the fact that Territorial is a more direct route to the schools, the fact that it’s already getting a mill and overlay in 2021, and it’s a County Road, meaning the county pitches in funds for any work done so long as it’s approved.
For those on the commission that supported Madison Street, there was a very common reason.
“Safety, safety, safety,” said Brad Kipp, one of the commissioners. “Territorial has been slippery, there have been bike accidents, speeders, and more.”
The public was allowed to come forward and make comments during the meeting, and many echoed the ideas that the commission put forward, with a few additions. Kyle Jarvis, this year’s Chamber of Commerce President, asked the commission consider Madison Street for the connection, as it was more central to the downtown business district, and the fact that Territorial is currently one of the busiest streets in town.
“With pedestrians crossing more often, it makes things very difficult for drivers, and accidents will go up,” he said. “Madison Street is a no-brainer for a sidewalk.”
Concerns raised regarding Madison from the public were the fact that no matter what trees are going to have to be cleared, and it’s not the most direct route to the school.
The commission thanked the public for the feedback, and after discussing the matter a bit more, made a motion to recommend Territorial Street for the connection. The vote passed, with Brie Brandenburg, Kipp, and Joel Skoog opposing.
The next step was to sort out the details of the sidewalk, those details being whether or not it had a boulevard or was right up to the curb. The biggest difference between the two is simply the amount of spacing between curb and sidewalk, and would change the sidewalk from eight feet to nine feet if the boulevard option was chosen. Painschab pointed out that the sidewalk that would connect to the new one is already tight to the curb, so in an ascetic sense it should be the same all around.
With that in mind, the commission made a motion to recommend the council place the sidewalk tight to the curb. The motion passed, with Brandenburg opposing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.