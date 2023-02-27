Watertown Public Services Superintendent Michael Dressel took to the podium at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting to present plans to remove ash trees from city right-of-ways that are infested with emerald ash borers (EAB), beetles that attack and kill ash trees by feeding on the bark.
In 2020, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed an EAB infestation in Watertown, with the issue becoming more present in the last month. In fall of 2022, the city completed an inventory of ash trees on public property to better understand the impact EAB can have on our tree population, and found that 15 percent of trees, or an estimated 400 trees, in Watertown are ash trees.
Because 70 percent of ash trees fall or fail within four years of infestation, the city’s EAB management plan calls for any public ash trees that are dead, nearly dead, or pose a risk to people or property be tagged for removal.
Residents with trees growing within the right-of-way area identified for removal will receive a letter from the city informing them of the removal plan.
Per city ordinance, costs for trees to be removed will be split fifty-fifty between the city and the property owner. The tree removal will include removing the stump as well as adding black dirt and planting grass seed.
Dressel proposed a fee schedule that estimated the cost for tree removal to fall between $400 and $2000, with the property owner being responsible for half. Because some property owners have more than one ash tree on their land or trees that are more complicated to remove, the cost will be higher, but would max out at $2000.
Payment plans are available, and property owners can apply or make a request for a waiver of any of the fees.
Watertown Mayor Mike Walters says, “Our staff is available to sit down and discuss this issue with homeowners prior to any action being taken.”
For ash trees on private property, property owners should consider either treating or removing the trees. The cost to treat ash trees is dependent on the size of the tree, and treatments need to start before an infestation occurs and be done every two years. Due to the risk of the infestation spreading, the Public Services Department will not be treating any ash trees on public property.
The Public Services Department estimates the tree removal process will take 10 years, with plans to remove 30 to 40 ash trees each year. The department is currently in the process of applying for a two-year grant from the Department of Natural Resources. The grant money would be used for the removal of ash trees as well as for planting new trees in their place.
The grant would also include a three-year maintenance plan for the new trees, where the city would take on all costs of planting and maintaining them for the first three years. Homeowners will be able to decide whether they want a new tree planted or to leave the area where the ash tree was removed bare.
