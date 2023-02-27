Watertown Public Services Superintendent Michael Dressel took to the podium at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting to present plans to remove ash trees from city right-of-ways that are infested with emerald ash borers (EAB), beetles that attack and kill ash trees by feeding on the bark.

In 2020, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed an EAB infestation in Watertown, with the issue becoming more present in the last month. In fall of 2022, the city completed an inventory of ash trees on public property to better understand the impact EAB can have on our tree population, and found that 15 percent of trees, or an estimated 400 trees, in Watertown are ash trees.

