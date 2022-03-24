Building a new wastewater treatment facility is no small project, and the City of Watertown received bids from 5 firms for this proposed project. Ultimately, Gridor Construction from Buffalo, the company that built Watertown’s current wastewater plant, won the job with a bid of $20.7 million.
And don’t worry, no roads will need to be closed during construction. In fact, a new road to the facility will eventually be built.
“Contractors will be putting in a small driveway so waste haulers can continue to bring their solid waste to be treated by the city – so it’s almost like we’re adding a road instead of closing any,” said city administrator Jake Foster.
The new plant isn’t just nice – it’s necessary.
The current facility was constructed in 1993. It was projected to have a service-life of 20 years and serve a population of approximately 4,800 residents.
Now, nine years after the projected service-life, wastewater reinforcements are on the way. The new facility will be able to handle 7,200 residents and will have an updated infrastructure. Plus, the city’s new facility will be able to meet state regulations, which have been somewhat of an effluent matter.
Out-of-sight, out-of-mind issues - such as the phosphorous levels in Lake Pepin - actually play a role in determining the chemical components that can be released from Watertown’s facility. Watertown returns treated water into the Crow River, which then flows into the Mississippi River. Phosphorous levels, river eutrophication standards, and chloride levels all make a difference in the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deciding what the Watertown wastewater facility can and can’t do.
The deadzone in the Gulf of Mexico even plays a role.
In 2014, Watertown’s wastewater treatment facility’s operating permit expired. The facility ran for five years under an expired permit while the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tried to make up its mind about new effluent limits. Finally, in 2019, a new operating permit was issued that does not expire until 2024.
All of these things have driven up costs for the new facility. In early 2022, construction expenses were an estimated $18 million, but now, with poor underlying soils at the facility’s location, the addition of a new public utilities garage, and the supply chain price increases, the lowest bid came in at just under $21 million.
Fortunately, the city is eligible for low interest loans from the state Public Facilities Authority. It has been identified to receive $7 million in Point Source Implementation grants. The city has also requested an additional $10 million from the state Bonding Direct Appropriations Fund. The city won’t know if it will receive those funds until this summer.
Right now, there are no federal dollars earmarked for Watertown’s wastewater treatment facility, but hopes of getting funds from the Build Back Better infrastructure legislation could come to fruition.
City staff and consultants have been working on this project for three years. In 2022, they’ll see their efforts begin to pay off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.