Each year, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and local schools partner to recognize students in two distinguished categories: the Triple ‘A’ Award and the ExCEL Award.
Watertown-Mayer High School is proud to announce that Maris Heun and George Janikula have been selected as this year’s Triple ‘A’ Award nominees and Mercedes Burmeister and Albert Rundell have been selected as the ExCEL Award nominees.
The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. The ExCEL Award, which stands for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, honors juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership and are model citizens.
Candidates for the two awards are nominated by Watertown-Mayer staff in the fall and then selected by a committee. Every member school of the MSHSL is invited to nominate one boy and one girl. After being nominated, students fill out a nomination form which guides the committee in their decision. All of the Royals’ nominees are involved in National Honor Society and have taken multiple “College in the Schools” courses.
The Royals’ female Triple ‘A’ Award nominee Maris Heun has a 4.0 GPA and is on track to graduate with 38 college credits. Heun is also a three-sport athlete who competes in soccer, gymnastics, and track. On the fine arts side, Heun is involved in both choir and chamber choir, as well as theater. She also stays busy with Mock Trial, Student Council, Ecology Club, Unified Sports, and volunteering at her church. Heun plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh next year and playing college women’s soccer while working on a kinesiology degree.
She was selected as the female Triple ‘A’ Award nominee for Sub-Section 17 and is waiting to find out if she will represent Section 5A at the state level.
George Janikula was one of 36 ExCEL Award winners at the state level last year and is also this year’s male Triple ‘A’ award nominee for the Royals. He has a strong interest in the technical side of theater and has helped with lighting and sound for many school productions, as well as summer theater community shows.
For the past two years, he was the student technical director for several shows and he is also part of the Behind the Scenes club. In addition, he plays tenor sax in band and the jazz band and has participated in several sports throughout high school including cross country, soccer, track, basketball, and trap shooting. Janikula is also a strong student and maintains a 3.7 GPA. When he’s not busy with school and extracurriculars, Janikula enjoys helping out on his family’s crop farm. After he graduates, Janikula plans to pursue a degree in lighting design and technology.
The Royals’ female ExCEL Award nominee Mercedes Burmeister is the captain of the girls basketball and soccer teams and has been on the varsity team for both sports throughout high school. She also enjoys sharing her love of sports with others through her involvement in the Unified Sports leadership team. In addition, Burmeister has participated in the varsity and symphonic bands and has a 3.98 GPA.
Like Bermeister, the Royals’ male ExCEL Award nominee Albert Rundell stays busy on the field and the court while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He is a three-sport athlete who plays baseball, football, and basketball. He is the captain of the football and basketball team and also helps to coach those two sports for Unified Sports. In addition, Rundell is involved in Math League and plays in the band.
Two Triple A award finishers from each section (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and MSHSL officials will announce the four statewide winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament.
The state ExCEL Award recipients will be announced via the MSHSL website on Feb. 1. Each recipient will be recognized on 45TV during the broadcast of the 2022 winter tournaments. They also will participate in an on-court award ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Girls Basketball State Tournament in March.
