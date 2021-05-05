After a year of distance and activities being canceled in the name of safety, Watertown-Mayer’s Unified Sports is back. They have a few activities going on for the remainder of the year, all distanced while still planning for a good time. The students are excited to be back, and have already been competing with other teams in Minnesota’s Special Olympics and raising funds for their team.
“Funding goes to transportation, equipment, and other needs, since we fund ourselves,” said Shawn Perez, Special Olympic Unified Co-Advisor. “This year, we did a virtual Polar Plunge, and have so far started basketball and flag football for competition.”
Starting in April, the students in Unified Sports were back at it. There were a couple reasons it took particularly long to come back after schools reopened. For one, many students in Unified Sports are also considered high-risk for COVID, so immediately coming back would have meant either some couldn’t participate or putting students at risk. So waiting was preferred, and sticking to the guidelines given by the Special Olympics.
However, this doesn’t mean that the students involved in Unified Sports weren’t doing anything. The students did hold a virtual Polar Plunge in order to raise funds, for example. The challenge was pretty simple: show yourself getting into cold water. Most Polar Plunges involve opening up a big hole in the ice and having people sign up to jump in, so this particular challenge encouraged creativity.
To participate, students and their families donated $50 to the Special Olympics and produced a small video. Some poured ice water on themselves, some submerged themselves in ice baths, and some even jumped into freshly uncovered pools.
Donating $50 was a minimum, of course, and there were incentives to donate higher. Starting at $50, the students could receive a Special Olympics shirt and prizes increased from there.
“The more they raised, the better,” said Perez.
As for competitions, the students may not be competing in the court with other teams, but they are competing from a distance. The way this works is actually an expansion of a similar idea from a couple years ago: points raised via a phone app. The app, Goose Chase, gives the students challenges based on what they are participating in. For example, the most recent was basketball. Students were challenged to dribble, shoot from certain areas, pass the ball to one another, and more. Depending on what they did, they received points.
It’s also important to note that the Special Olympics also has specific challenges for students that can’t participate in every one of the physical ones. In that case, there are also challenges to encourage team building, cheering one another on, and just generally being an excellent teammate. All in all, students had the chance to participate, and after a year of not being with their friends it was well worth it.
“The kids are so glad to be back,” said Perez.
Up next for competitions is flag football, and will operate much the same. Students will be sent various challenges via the app, and they can participate as they see fit. Whichever school gets the most points, wins, though the bigger win is the chance to play. All students will also be entered into a drawing, no matter how many points they receive. That drawing has the big prize of an Apple Watch.
As for next year, the students and Perez have high hopes. Until then, though the students will continue doing what they do best: combining students with and without intellectual disabilities to develop relationships, help spread acceptance and ensure everyone feels included.
