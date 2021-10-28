Fall plays are back, and among them is Watertown-Mayer’s production of “Mamma Mia.” This musical season is seeing comedy, pop songs, and plenty of talent. With things officially back to normal for the actors at Watertown-Mayer, it’s going to be an exciting season.
“The students are super excited for this year,” said Joyce Peterson, director. “It’s interesting this year because we have two full casts.”
Per usual with Watertown-Mayer, the fall musical will feature students from 8th grade to 12th grade. This year gets a bit of a bonus as well. With 41 students participating on stage alone, and a dozen more in tech, the show has two full casts. Each cast is appearing on different nights, so they all get to participate and every role has a back up in the event of someone getting sick. When not in their main roles, the cast is part of the ensemble, so no matter what, they are participating.
“The kids all perform for all four shows, there’s just two separate casts,” said Peterson.
Despite the amount of people, COVID restrictions aren’t a concern as compared to before. Those who watched “The Addams Family” last spring may remember face shields and the pit orchestra actually being backstage. That’s not happening this time. No face shields or restrictions for cast and ensemble while performing, and no capacity limits either for audience aside from the number of seats.
Instead of a pit orchestra, the licensing company provided music. This was due to the fact that “Mamma Mia” has a pop soundtrack (many may remember Abba), and a pit orchestra can’t facilitate that kind of sound, according to Peterson. So while they won’t be involved for this play, there are plans for the future already in the works.
One other thing to note this year is livestreaming: it will not be taking place. The licensing company for “Mamma Mia” doesn’t approve, so anyone who wants to see this play needs to come in-person. While this does limit some, there’s still plenty of chances to get out and enjoy the play. In fact, advance ticket sales have already started, so making a reservation is very possible.
For those that haven’t seen the movie or play before, this is a heartfelt family comedy. Sophie, the main character, is a day away from getting married and has one dream - her father to walk her down the aisle. The issue is she has no idea who her father is, and neither does her mother. Shenanigans follow, as there are three possibilities of parentage. Donna (Sophie’s mother) rediscovers her old life as a musician, and Sophie finishes her wedding preparations. It’s funny, family-focused, and there’s plenty of love stories to go around.
If you want to see a specific student in the cast, there are two plays each. The first cast is performing Nov. 18 and 20 at 7 pm. The second cast is performing on Nov. 19 at 7 pm and 2 pm on Nov. 20. Tickets are $7 per adult, $5 per student. Advanced tickets can be purchased at wm.k12.mn.us starting Nov. 1.
