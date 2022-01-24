The Watertown-Mayer school board spent a considerable amount of time discussing whether or not to approve a vaccination, testing, and face-covering policy at its meeting on Jan. 11 in order to comply with the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) issued by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
According to Minnesota OSHA, “The ETS protected employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID-19 by strongly encouraging vaccination. The ETS required covered employers to administer a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, with an exception for employers that instead adopt a policy requiring employees to either get vaccinated or elect to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work in lieu of vaccination.”
The ETS was poised to take effect Jan. 10; however the U.S. Supreme Court voted to stop the implementation of the policy in a ruling on Jan. 13. Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, the school board had voted 4-2 to approve implementing a policy of weekly testing and a mask mandate for unvaccinated employees if legally required, but as a result of the ruling, the policy will not go into effect in the Watertown-Mayer school district at this time.
The district had been given legal advice to move forward with implementing the policy in order to avoid fines ranging from $7,000-$70,000 per unvaccinated individual if the district could not produce a roster of unvaccinated individuals and a record of testing protocols, if requested by OSHA. The policy would have included all employees of the district who receive a W2 form, not just teachers.
The financial repercussions of not adhering to the policy were the major sticking point for the board. Members also expressed concern about the logistics associated with implementing such a policy, as well as the risks to staff privacy.
In other news, the board elected officers and delegated committee assignments at its meeting on Jan. 3. All of the current officers were re-elected, with Hunter Feldt continuing to serve as board chair. Committee assignments also stayed the same and can be found at https://www.wm.k12.mn.us/Page/90.
The school board also approved an increase to members’ compensation at its Jan. 3 meeting. The board based this decision on the fact that the compensation amounts have not changed in over 10 years and the decision will have minimal budget impact, according to the board. Previously, the members were paid $50 per meeting plus $5 additional per hour after five hours. The vice chair, clerk, and treasurer also received $150 as an annual stipend. Under the new compensation plan, the board chair will receive $3,000, other officers will receive $2,600 and members will receive $2,400 annually. Personnel committee members will also be given an additional $250 annual stipend for the extra hours they put in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.