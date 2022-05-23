Yes, the BPA. The Business Professionals of America. They killed it. Twelve students from Watertown-Mayer’s team advanced from Regions to State. Eight students advanced from State to Nationals.
While at Nationals, Jonah Hamberger placed third in Human Resources Management. The Parliamentary Procedures group – Logan Bimberg, Claire Brandenburg, Eric Costello, Jonah Hamberger, Ava Heun, Justin Kind, and Lyndsey Penegor – placed 6th.
Furthermore, Claire Brandenburg competed in Advanced Interview, and Sae Ando competed in Health Administration & Leadership. The talent runs deep.
“Just getting on stage is a huge honor at Nationals,” says Justin Stohs, one of the team’s advisors. “Very proud of the group. When you get to watch how the students work and communicate outside of the competitions and in practices, it is very rewarding to see their efforts get rewarded.”
Stohs, Brittany Misuraca, and Russ Runck coached the team.
And here’s what students who compete in BPA actually do. Business Professionals of America is a national Career and Technical Student Organization. Students compete in a variety of business, technology, and medical-related events. BPA is meant to be an extension of the business education classroom. During competition, students apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios.
Interviewing, procedures, processes… You name it. Business Professionals of America covers it. The program prepares high school students for their next steps: spreadsheet applications, fundamental accounting, legal office procedures, and health insurance & medical billing. All fun stuff.
People do, however, come to the team for the challenge. Stohs says, people join “because they are interested in pursuing business and IT-related careers, some join to compete in the medical-related events, and others join because they know that it will look good on their resumes, college applications, and scholarship applications.”
So yeah, they’re being pro-active and kicking butt, all at the same time.
