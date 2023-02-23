Throughout the month of February, students at Watertown-Mayer Elementary are celebrating I Love to Read Month. The annual event is dedicated to promoting both a love of reading and being read to through various activities. As the event is given a unique theme each year, this year’s theme is Camp Read-A-Lot. The school is dressed in camping décor, and books about outdoor adventures are given to grade levels to utilize in classrooms.

Additionally, there are weekly dress-up days, river rock painting, book readings, and a daily hunt for a Big Foot that hides around the school for the children to find. On Feb. 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a Family Night where students and their families can visit seven campsites. The campsites will include bingo, book readings, a trail-mix bar, crafts, and STEM activities. I Love to Read Month books and supplies are made possible from a generous yearly donation from Watertown-Mayer Elementary School’s PTO.

