image_50407425.JPG

Watertown-Mayer High School will present “Cinderella” this weekend, with no shows on Nov. 19 due to the state football tournament. (Submitted photo)

Watertown-Mayer High School is set to take the stage with its production of Cinderella on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center. In total, 48 students in grades 8-12 will perform the original Broadway score and script with music written by Richard Rodgers and Lyrics by Oscar Hamerstein..

Not only is there excitement at Watertown-Mayer with the production, but with the football team advancing in the state tournament and scheduled to play on Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank Stadium, adjustments to the scheduled performances had to be made. Saturday’s performances are now scheduled for Sunday so that the cast can support the six football players in the cast and the pit orchestra can be there playing in the pep band.

Load comments