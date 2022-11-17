Watertown-Mayer High School is set to take the stage with its production of Cinderella on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center. In total, 48 students in grades 8-12 will perform the original Broadway score and script with music written by Richard Rodgers and Lyrics by Oscar Hamerstein..
Not only is there excitement at Watertown-Mayer with the production, but with the football team advancing in the state tournament and scheduled to play on Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank Stadium, adjustments to the scheduled performances had to be made. Saturday’s performances are now scheduled for Sunday so that the cast can support the six football players in the cast and the pit orchestra can be there playing in the pep band.
“What a historic and exciting time to be a Royal!” said Joyce Peterson, Artistic Director. “I am so very proud of these kids. It’s not easy to maintain an athletic practice and game schedule, rehearse in the evenings, learn choreography on the weekends, maintain academics, and memorize lines in your spare time. It’s really impressive and we all can’t wait to support them. The crossover with arts and athletics is truly amazing.”
Along with Peterson, the production staff consists of Vocal Director David Najjar, Orchestra Pit Director Miles Otstot, Technical Director Bethany Anderson, and Assistant Directors Allison Kuntz and Nathan Anderson. Otstot is also the Band Director at Watertown-Mayer and Cinderella will be his first musical directing the pit orchestra.
Auditions for the production were held on Sept. 13 and rehearsals began on Sept. 19. The crew rehearses three nights a week from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in order to accommodate students’ athletic practices after school.
“In our program, no student is cut because of other activities. Everyone who auditions is in the production,” said Peterson.
In addition, on Saturday mornings cast members come to the school to build the set and pull costumes and props. Then in the afternoons, there are choreography sessions. Crystal Pawelk, Josh Pawelk and Presley Pawelk of Star Seekers Production in Delano volunteered to choreograph a large group number and alumna Maddy Tax choreographed the opening number. Alumna Kylee Forsman also choreographed several numbers.Cast members Clara Mandt and Claire Brandenberg, along with student volunteer Ella Hunkins, helped find all of the costumes from the drama department’s extensive stock.
“Theater has always been a welcoming environment and I love the opportunities it has brought me,” said Mandt, who plays Cinderella in the show. “The memories made in this musical alone are amazing and I’m excited for our performances. Being a senior is definitely sad, but I am looking forward to returning and feel I will always be able to.”
Tickets for Cinderella will go on sale at the door one hour before showtime and doors open for general admission 30 minutes before showtime. Adult tickets are $7 and student tickets are $5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.