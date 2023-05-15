20230429_223522.jpg

The Watertown-Mayer delegation is pictured at the Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference. (Submitted photo)

Eight of Watertown-Mayer High School’s Business Professionals of America students, along with their advisor Brittany Misuraca, attended the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California April 26-30.

Watertown-Mayer students joined approximately 6,000 delegates from across the country to compete, attend leadership sessions, elect next year’s student leadership team, and collaborate with other students.

