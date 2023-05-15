Eight of Watertown-Mayer High School’s Business Professionals of America students, along with their advisor Brittany Misuraca, attended the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California April 26-30.
Watertown-Mayer students joined approximately 6,000 delegates from across the country to compete, attend leadership sessions, elect next year’s student leadership team, and collaborate with other students.
Claire Brandenburg received 1st place in Advanced Interview Skills.
Logan Bimberg competed in Extemporaneous Speech. He was a finalist and received 4th place.
Jonah Hamberger competed in Human Resource Management. He was a finalist and received 4th place.
Lyndsey Penegor competed in Entrepreneurship. She was a finalist and received 4th place.
Jack Jewison competed in Fundamentals of Web Design.
Logan Bimberg, Claire Brandenburg, Eric Costello, Jonah Hamberger, Ava Heun, Justin Kind, and Lyndsey
Penegor competed together on the Parliamentary Procedure Team. They were finalists and received 5th place.
Two students received industry certifications from Certiport during the conference. Jack Jewison was certified in IT Specialist - HTML and CSS. Lyndsey Penegor was certified in Entrepreneurship and Small Business.
Chapter Advisor Brittany Misuraca said, “I’m so proud of our students and how well they did at Nationals this year. It’s a big deal to end up on stage at Nationals, and this year we have one first place award winner and seven finalists! This is a really outstanding group of students.”
Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at www.bpa.org.
