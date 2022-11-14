Each of the Watertown-Mayer school principals provided an overview of their 2021-2022 school improvement plans and presented their 2022-2023 priorities to the Watertown-Mayer School Board at its meeting on Oct. 24. Their plans focused on four main areas: curriculum, professional development, facilities, and technology. Many of the initiatives were ongoing from last school year to the current school year.
High School
In 2021-2022, WMHS focused on embedding skills from its Profile of a Graduate into all course offerings, which includes six elements: creative problem solver, effective communicator, critical thinker, resourceful, personal responsibility, and self-motivated learner. According to Principal Bob Hennen, teachers participated in course audits to make sure that classes were reflective of the Profile of a Graduate. As a result, more Career and Technology Education (CTE) courses were added, such as a new nursing class, and WMHS continues to look to add more career-based offerings. In addition, last year WMHS focused on undertaking a comprehensive language arts curriculum review and it is looking to purchase a new curriculum this year.
Another goal for WMHS during the 2021-2022 school year was to continue to learn about the Safe Schools diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative and look for ways to better understand students’ experiences at school. As part of this initiative, the school administered a survey to students to gain feedback about the connections that they have within the schools with staff and other students. The district plans to administer the survey again this year and compare the results as a baseline.
WMHS also participated in the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) district-wide implementation last year, which is a framework with a tiered infrastructure that uses data to help match academic and social-emotional behavior assessment and instructional resources to each student’s needs. Staff learned about interventions for at-risk students to help them succeed, and, according to Hennen, the main takeaway was the WMHS needs an early warning system to help identify students who are in need of an intervention. This year, the school is working on using Infinite Campus, the district’s student information management system, for reporting data for interventions.
In terms of facilities, WMHS continues to focus on utilizing its new flexible learning spaces effectively and completing the outstanding construction related to the bond referendum project. Regarding technology, WMHS held several trainings on Infinite Campus and the classroom interactive boards last year, and is offering training to new staff this year.
Middle School
WMMS rolled out a new physical education and health curriculum during the 2021-2022 school year with more focused, specific courses including Health and Fitness, Team Sports, Outdoor Recreation, and Outdoor Activities. According to Superintendent Darren Schuler, WMMS has received positive feedback from students regarding the offerings.
Along with the high school, WMMS is also participating in MTSS to support struggling students. Last year, WMMS established a building level MTSS Leadership Team and grade level Student Support teams and it added an Academic Interventionist. It also developed a tier two reading and mathematics intervention model and a tier one behavior intervention model. This year WMMS is focused on providing staff with tools to monitor progress and perform quality interventions.
Another goal for WMMS was helping students develop the capacity to use flexible learning spaces such as the Royal Commons and cafeteria to gather, learn, and socialize, much like the high school. Besides that, WMMS is continuing to enhance online learning with the use of Schoology, a learning management system for assignments.
Elementary School
During the 2021-2022 school year, one of WMES’s goals was to decrease the percentage of students in the high risk category for adaptive reading. The school made progress toward that goal last year and is working on moving teachers around to intervention roles, as well as providing ongoing training, to help meet that goal during the current school year. WMES has also made it a goal to increase its Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores in reading and math by several percentage points this year.
Last year, WMES implemented the Second Step Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum in all K-4 classrooms. According to Katie O’Connell, WMES Principal, the school is working on aligning instruction around SEL topics and is utilizing morning announcements and monthly assemblies to celebrate students who demonstrate positive behaviors through Royal Recognition.
WMES is also involved in ongoing district-wide efforts to implement MTSS and Safe Schools initiatives. In addition, it is using Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) so teachers can meet and look at data and improve practices. In terms of technology, WMES is in the process of determining the best assistive technologies and learning management platforms to extend students’ learning and allow them to practice their skills.
Regarding facilities, one of WMES’s goals last year was to have clear communication and expectations for the custodial team, which is being accomplished through weekly meetings with building custodial leads, and monthly meetings with district and building custodial leads. WMES also aimed to have students take ownership in the building, and this year students are working on following newly developed Royal expectations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.