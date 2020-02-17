The first Watertown-Mayer School Board meeting of 2020 occurred on January 23, with only a few items on their agenda for the week. One of the big talking points was a new naming rights policy up for discussion at the meeting.
The Naming Rights policy saw its first reading at the meeting after the policy committee wrote it up. Generally, naming rights apply to buildings and locations related to the school. Names are given or changed for a number of reasons, usually to reflect something in the community or from a substantial financial contribution (i.e, many college buildings are named after donors/sponsors).
Of course something to consider is clear language, which is what the board discussed at the meeting, specifically an “and/or” for financial contributions. Would someone have to contribute or not was the question.
“We have to pick one or the other,” said Kelly Thaemert, clerk. “If we say ‘or’ we’re saying it doesn’t need to come with a financial contribution.”
As such, the renaming would be given for something along the lines of a distinguished effort or a financial contribution, but this led to another line of questioning from the board. For many, the issue lied in what exactly a “distinguished effort” is and how it’s defined, or determining how much someone would have to donate to have something named. If there was an “and”, there would be more specific options.
According to Tim Thompson, one of the board members, the use of “and” would hopefully reduce subjectivity when it comes to naming buildings and locations around the district. Corporations would be included in this, especially the corporation is well known and distinguished in the public eye.
The next step was figuring out the minimum donation required, which according to Thaemert has typically been $100,000 contribution. The worry with this was “it’s a little high”, so the board discussed what the minimum should be based on the community. It’s also important to note that all naming and renaming would go through the superintendent, in this case Ron Wilke, before approval.
“If we say $100,000 dollar is the minimum, can the superintendent approve a $25,000 contribution?” asked Thaemert. “Or does it have to stay over that minimum?”
The board had a few ideas on how to handle this. The first was to have differing amounts depending on the space, such as a classroom needing a lower donation than, say, the whole football field. However, this again raised the question of subjectivity. Heidi Guetzkow, board member, posited that the board simply state “significant contributions”, which is still subjective, but flexible. Thompson elaborated on the idea, stating that the board could also look at relativity of the donor and what they were donating, such as a corporation donating $100,000 versus a small local business donating the same amount.
“That would be beyond significant for a local business,” he said.
There was still a lot of concern regarding the subjectivity, especially with regards to a future school board having difficulty defining the specifics. Thaemert proposed that this policy be part of the three-year reviews the board conducts, and could be changed to be more specific when those kinds of issues arise. The benefit of the subjectivity is it would allow flexibility when it comes to deciding what can be renamed at any given point and for what reason.
After all the different views were discussed, and possible options, the board decided to make a motion. The motion was for “and” to be used instead of “and/or” and to put in a minimum of $100,000 for a donation and the location would be based on scope as part of the language. The policy will be edited and receive a second reading at the next meeting in February. The motion was approved unanimously by the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.